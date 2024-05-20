Epic RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal: get $300 off Dell's G15 ahead of Memorial Day

With the annual Memorial Day sales ramping up, now is a great time to find a deal on gaming laptops. One of the best laptop deals we've found so far is the Dell G15 gaming laptop which is now on sale at Dell for $899.99 (was $1,199.99). For the price, this machine is very well configured and one of the best gaming laptops deals under $1,000 currently.

Two of the best things about this laptop, as far as gamers are concerned, is GeForce RTX 4060 GPU that comes with 8 GB of GDDR6. This GPU is ideally suited for 1080p gaming, which is the maximum resolution of this laptop. The second great thing about this laptop is the 360 Hz refresh rate, which is a blazingly quick screen capable of running games at silky smooth frame rates.

Today's best Dell G15 Gaming Laptop deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Dell

$300 off the G15 represents a substantial discount and brings this excellent gaming laptop into the sub-$1000 camp. A 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX4060 graphics card is plenty enough for 1080p gaming, especially if you only play games as a hobby.

With a few configuration options, it is possible to increase the RAM from the default 16GB all the way to 32GB. This will also require an upgrade to a 2TB SSD and, collectively, will boost the price to $1,499.99—no longer much of a deal. I would stick with the default configuration and enjoy the budget price. At $899, the combination of a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM are fantastic and should set you up nicely for gaming at 1080p resolution.

With Memorial Day sales in full swing, head over to our Memoral Laptop Sales page for all the latest deals. Included in our curated list is a great alternative to the Dell G15 - the MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop, which was $1,099 but is now $799.99 at Best Buy.

Check out our coverage of the upcoming Memorial Day sales for more recommendations on all things tech - laptops, TVs, headphones, and other categories.