Hate Apple? Here are the best Windows all-in-one computers you can buy this Black Friday

We're counting down the hours to Black Friday now, and the Black Friday deals keep coming in hot. Amazon and Best Buy have already kicked off their own sale events, meaning there are tons of discounts on all sorts of tech.

I've been hunting for the best possible deals on all-in-one (AIO) computers - because if you just want a straightforward work PC, they're almost always a better choice than buying a full-tower desktop and a separate monitor. The plug-and-play functionality of AIOs is also a boon, with minimal cable clutter to worry about.

That's not just because they tend to work out a lot cheaper than a full desktop setup; it's also because they take up far less space on your desk, freeing up your workspace for... other clutter, I guess? I personally have two desktop setups in my home office: a beefy gaming PC, and a more compact AIO system for everyday work without distractions.

With that in mind, I've tracked down the very best all-in-one PC deals this Black Friday and compiled them here for your browsing convenience. If you need to upgrade your working-from-home setup (or need to make one in a hurry!), these are the ones you should buy.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best all-in-one PC deals in your region.

The best Black Friday all-in-one PC deals in the US

HP 24-cr0114: $629.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

One of the best-value all-in-one computers you can buy this Black Friday comes courtesy of Best Buy: the HP 24, a straightforward AIO system with a 1080p display and a pop-up webcam atop the monitor frame. The latest AMD Ryzen 3 processor means you won't be left behind as new tech advances, and 512GB of SSD storage means you should have plenty of room for all your files.

Dell Inspiron 24: $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

A powerful mid-range all-in-one PC, the Inspiron 24 boasts a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU and a large Full HD touchscreen to make navigating web pages and documents quick and easy. An integrated 1080p webcam and bundled keyboard and mouse mean you've got everything you need to get started straight out of the box, too.

Acer Aspire C24: $649.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Packing a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is a nice middle-ground AIO Windows PC. A 5MP webcam and wireless keyboard and mouse included in the box make this perfect for professionals working remotely, with minimal setup and cable clutter.

Acer Aspire C27: $849.99 now $599.99 at Walmart

If you like the look of the Aspire AIO above but 24 inches isn't enough screen real estate for you, this is the exact same computer but with a bigger, 27-inch display. We've got a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB SSD, running Windows 11 on its FHD screen - everything you need to get to work as soon as you set it up.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i: $1,249.99 now $899 at Newegg

This 27-inch display all-in-one desktop is the perfect productivity machine with a budget price thanks to this deal. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

The best Black Friday all-in-one PC deals in the UK

HP Pavilion 24-ca2002: was £899 now £699 at Currys

Looking for a well-priced AIO desktop? Make sure to take advantage of this HP model which not only is gorgeous looking but sports some solid specs including an Intel Core i5-13400T processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's perfect for any office whether at home or work.

Acer Aspire C24: £699.99 now £589.99 at Currys

With a cutting-edge 10-core 13th-gen Intel i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, this is a pretty powerful AIO system - and with more than a hundred pounds off for Black Friday, it's an excellent deal. The built-in webcam has a physical privacy shutter to help keep you secure from prying eyes when you're not using it, too.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i Gen 7: £649.99 now £499.99 at Currys

One of the best-looking AIO PCs available this Black Friday, the IdeaCentre AIO 3i packs the latest Core i5-13420H CPU from Intel and a 24-inch FHD display, ensuring that your computer won't be outdated within a year or two. The integrated smartphone dock in the base lets you keep your mobile visible too.

HP 27-cr0024na: £949 now £789 at Currys

A powerful high-end AIO system featuring a large 27-inch 1080p display with impressively small bezels and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, this is a PC for the serious WFH-er. A wireless keyboard and mouse and a wide selection of physical ports also ensure that this is one of the most versatile AIOs on the market.

As you can see, there are lots of excellent Black Friday PC deals running right now - but be careful, as there are also plenty of not-so-great ones. Every AIO I've recommended here is one I would personally be happy to use - you won't find me pushing any sub-par systems here.

Of the deals on this list, my personal favorite pick would be the Acer Aspire C27 - a PC I reviewed for a different (print!) publication a while back, and found to be very agreeable. The larger display and effective internal components make using Windows 11 feel great. It's currently a hefty $250 off at Walmart, which is a truly great deal.

Whatever size and power AIO you're looking for, the deals above are the very best ones available right now - and some of them are selling out fast, so don't sit around if you need a new PC!

