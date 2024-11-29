This is the cheapest Black Friday VPN deal you can get today

Imagine if lifetime VPN protection cost less than the price you'd probably pay for a meal in most US or European towns. This isn't a dream or a scam, but just the cheapest Black Friday VPN deal you can get today.

FastestVPN is used to going wild on Black Friday and, though we didn't think it was possible, the provider managed to beat last year's crazy offer. TechRadar's readers can now buy a FastestVPN lifetime subscription for less than $23.

The service may not be among the best VPN apps just yet, but it covers all the essentials by offering basic privacy-boosting tools, decent speeds, and impeccable streaming unlocking. Make sure not to miss this time-limited offer, and keep reading as I walk you through everything you need to know.

Today's cheapest Black Friday VPN:

FastestVPN: lifetime plan for only $22.90

FastestVPN did it again, reducing a jaw-dropping Black Friday deal in time for the shopping season. Last year you had to pay $30 for a lifetime subscription, but now you can get it for less than $23 thanks to TechRadar's exclusive deal. Simply follow the link on this page, use the code BFCM24 at checkout, and never worry again about the need to renew your VPN plan! ▶ Read more in our full FastestVPN review

How good is FastestVPN?

FastestVPN isn't in my usual list of top VPN recommendations.

For starters, the service doesn't live up to its name when it comes to connection speeds. It also boasts a way smaller server network compared to its highest-rated competitors.

The new app design looks significantly better, which is great, but the service still lacks the extra security and privacy features offered by the likes of NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN.

A budget option to boost your browsing and streaming experience

That said, FastestVPN is still a great choice if you're looking for a reliable streaming VPN. From several Netflix catalogs and Amazon Prime to Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and HBO – the provider managed to unblock everything we threw at it last time we put it to the test. The only downside is FastestVPN's smaller location pool, so you should definitely check if the country you need access to is among the 49+ on its list.

FastestVPN doesn't offer all the handy extra features many VPNs have these days, either, such as built-in ad-blocker, kill switch, or double VPN security. Yet, it does cover all the basics. These include implementing the most secure AES-256 encryption on today's best VPN protocols (IKEv2, OpenVPN, and WireGuard). I also love seeing an independently audited no-log privacy policy to back its claims of never storing users' data.

All in all, FastestVPN isn't the service for you if impeccable speeds, service customization, and additional privacy/security tools are your priority. Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal is probably a better option in that case, starting from as little as $1.99 a month.

However, if you're after a budget option to boost your browsing and streaming experience – without risking price spikes on your plan renewal – FastestVPN's lifetime subscription may just be the answer to all your wishes.