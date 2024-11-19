Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal won't be easily beaten

Surfshark has always been known for its immensely low price. So, if you told me six months ago that our best cheap VPN would also claim the title of "best Black Friday VPN deal", I wouldn't have been shocked – and this year's deal has managed exactly that.

Surfshark's 2024 Black Friday offer underscores its high placement in our best VPN rankings. Offering a 24-month plan from just $1.99 per month, and with up to six months free, you can get a much-improved VPN service for less than your morning coffee.

Surfshark: 24-month plans + 4 extra months from $1.99/month (billed as $55.72 upfront)

Best cheap VPN (and the fastest)

Surfshark's 2024 is a serious showstopper. Boasting the fastest speeds around – confirmed after multiple rounds of testing – plus features such as ad-blocking and Alternate ID included in all plans, a Starter subscription is far from basic. Upgrade to one of its One or One+ plans and you'll have access to features such as real-time breach alerts, a private search browser, and 24/7 antivirus protection.

Why Surfshark?

Ridiculous speeds (over 950 Mbps when using WireGuard)

Flawless unblocking of geo-restricted content

A full suite of security tools available with specific plans

2024 has been a big year for Surfshark. After adding several impressive security tools to its premium plans, and continuing to offer today's fastest VPN speeds, Surfshark climbed our rankings to land in second place for the very first time.

We'd previously noticed a handful of flaws that had limited our recommendation of Surfshark – most notably the issue with its kill switch. However, the provider resolved the situation while adding a range of improvements to the service.

While Surfshark is a super-speedy service, it's pretty much on par with the likes of Proton VPN and NordVPN, which also clocked in at 950 Mbps during our testing. You would barely notice the difference between the providers. In terms of security, we rarely stray from recommending ExpressVPN as today's most secure VPN. Surfshark does offer battle-tested security, however, and its main selling point is its awesome platter of features.

In fact, Surfshark's suite of online security tools is only truly rivaled by NordVPN. So yes, while security should be your number one priority, Surfshark's Black Friday deal makes it a tempting option for folks who want robust privacy-boosting tools – but aren't concerned about ticking each and every box.

For context, should you choose to buy a Surfshark One plan (which starts at only $2.49/month with 4 extra months over Black Friday) you get:

The VPN (obviously!)

Ad blocking

Cookie pop-up blocking

Alternate ID (masked personal details, email address and phone number)

Real-time email breach alerts

Real-time credit card and ID breach alerts

Personal data security reports

A private search engine

24/7 antivirus protection

Webcam protection

Antivirus, anti-spyware, and malware protection

Plus, if you choose to go for a One+ plan instead you also get data removal from company databases and people search sites!