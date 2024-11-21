Google is giving Gemini AI a memory for your favorite things

Google is enhancing its AI tools' memory and artistic abilities, making users' experiences more personal and imaginative. The first upgrade enables the Gemini AI assistant to store and refer to details about you and what you like and dislike, much like the ChatGPT memory, for similar personal details.

For more creative efforts, Android Authority has found code indicating that the note-taking service Google Keep will soon be able to use AI to turn your scribbles and sketches into professional-looking artwork and even schematics.

You can tell Gemini's AI about their background, interests, goals, and more. Plus, you can teach Gemini about your interests by asking it to remember during a conversation or through the "Saved Info" page. The page lets you edit and delete details as well. Gemini will even notify you whenever it uses any information on that page.

The feature aims to eliminate repetitive explanations if you want Gemini's help on a project that lasts more than one conversation. Google suggests that app developers, writers, students, and others could benefit from this streamlining. Currently, the memory feature only works in English, and you need to subscribe to Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium Plan. You can see how it works below.

AI Sketch

The Google Keep artistic aide isn't out yet, but the uncovered code suggests you'll be able to upload or directly draw into the app and then ask the AI to "help me draw." The AI will transform basic sketches into polished artwork in whatever style you might like, including pencil, ink, and even vector drawings.

The AI can essentially differentiate what you draw from what you write and interpret it accordingly. The code also hints at a straight AI image creator specifically for turning text into a visual that might have been sketched into Google Keep. The official rollout date hasn't been announced, but the state of the code suggests sooner than later.

Despite their obvious differences, both features center on smoothing access and interaction with AI. Gemini, remembering your favorite genres for reading recommendations or Google Keep transforming your doodles into Dali; the features are about shortening the distance between what you want the AI to do for you and accomplishing those goals.

