The instant camera Prime Day deal I've been waiting for - $80 off the Kodak Mini Shot 2
Snap and go with 43% off this fantastic instant camera and printer
The clock's ticking on Prime Day deals, and I've just found one that I've been waiting for all week; the Kodak Mini Shot 2 is discounted by a whopping 43% at Amazon.
There have been some excellent deals this year during Amazon Prime Day, but this is one that's really caught my eye. The Kodak Mini Shot 2 is a digital instant camera and printer, meaning you can instantly print out physical copies of your snaps - or use Bluetooth to print pictures from your phone.
The best Prime Day deal – Kodak Mini Shot 2 for $108.99
Kodak Mini Shot 2: was
$190.99 now $108.99 at Amazon
This instant camera and printer lets you print photos right after you take them, and you can also print 2.1x3.4" photos directly from your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth. You can choose between bordered and borderless pictures to save your memories in physical form, and with the KODAK Photo Printer application you can even add decorations like filters and frames. The best option, in our opinion, is the 68 Sheets Bundle, which has 43% off for Prime Day, but there's also a bundle available for $98.99 at Amazon with just 8 sheets, as well as one with a full gamut of accessories for $138.99 - a fantastic 37% discount.
While it doesn't quite make our list of the best instant cameras (largely, in fairness, because we haven't reviewed it just yet), it's jam-packed with cool features, and rated 4.3 stars on Amazon by over 3,000 customers. According to them, it offers great picture quality, and its retro-with-a-modern twist design is so cute.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a huge advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.
