The best Sony full-frame cameras are at record-low prices today - but not for long

Several of the best Sony cameras are down to record-low prices at Adorama thanks to the retailer's Labor Day sale - an annual event that's due to end tonight.

That means you'll want to hurry if you're interested in picking up the outstanding Sony Alpha IV for $2,099 (was $2,499), the Alpha A7R V for $3,398 (was $3,898), or the still-fantastic Alpha A7 III for $1,298 (was $1,798) - all record-low prices for these excellent flagships. You can read more about these individual deals - and cameras - just below.

Collectively, these deals offer the best opportunity yet for photographers and videographers alike to upgrade to a powerful flagship Sony camera and buy into the excellent E-Mount ecosystem. As a lens mount, it's one of the most diverse options right now thanks to excellent first-party options from Sony and great value choices from Sigma and Tamron – to name just a few.

If you're interested, you can check out the other remaining deals over at our main Labor Day sales hub page, although note that most will end soon.

Adorama Sony camera deals

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,099.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the best mirrorless camera for most people right now, mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and a game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider switching since this excellent flagship currently sits at a record-low price that beats the previous record by a whopping $200.

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,898 now $3,398 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's deal at Adorama brings the body right down to its lowest-ever price, too.

Sony Alpha a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,298 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option. It's still a stunning camera and our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it. It's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. Today's price at Adorama is one that we've seen before but it's a return to the record-low and an outstanding deal for this great camera.

