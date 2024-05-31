Our favourite Sony vlogging camera just dropped to its lowest ever Aussie price
25% off the Sony ZV-E1 in addition to AU$250 cashback makes this a snapping good deal
If you're keen on starting a vlogging career on YouTube or planning on shooting some high-quality TikTok videos, you'll want the best camera for vlogging. And currently, we think the Sony ZV-E1 is just that.
In our Sony ZV-E1 review, we said it was "vlogging on steroids" and we meant it. It can capture crisp 4K footage at 60fps in any lighting conditions, thanks to the full-frame sensor it borrows from the absolutely excellent Sony A7S III hybrid camera.
Full-frame cameras admittedly don't come cheap. The ZV-E1 launched in 2023 with a massive price tag of AU$3,799 for the body alone. The current street price has since dropped to AU$3,099, but if you head on over to Amazon, you can snap up the white colourway for an even lower AU$2,844.58 – that's a 25% drop on the official RRP, and the cheapest Aussie price yet. And making this deal even sweeter, you can score an additional AU$250 cashback from Sony via redemption. That brings your total savings to a whopping AU$1,204.42!
While we're not sure what the end-date is on this Amazon deal is, we'd note that the cashback offer from Sony does end on June 30, 2024 – so get a wriggle on if you don't want to miss out.
Sony ZV-E1 (body; white)|AU$3,799|AU$2,594.58 on Amazon (save AU$1,204.42 after cashback)
From YouTube and TikTok videos to basically any live streaming needs you might have, the Sony ZV-E1 is the perfect camera to shoot your vlogs. It's next level with stunning 4K video up to 120fps. Be sure to claim the AU$250 cashback from Sony after you make the purchase to get the full saving.
Prefer the black colourway? CameraPro has the black Sony ZV-E1 discounted to AU$2,878 with cashback also available.
While the Sony ZV-E10 might suit tighter budgets – currently discounted to AU$939 for the body at CameraPro – we think the ZV-E1 is the better investment if you're truly planning on taking your videography to the next level.
Designed as a professional photo and cinema camera for content creators, the ultra-compact Sony ZV-E1 can provide a cinematic look to your vlogs, interviews and product demos in stunning 4K at up to 120fps. It really does show off what that 12MP Exmor R CMOS full-frame sensor of Sony's can do.
Importantly, there's in-body image stabilisation available, which performs impressively we should add, producing smooth handheld footage that could make investing in a gimbal unnecessary.
To make shooting your videos easier, there are some AI smarts that get the footage look just right in-camera, so there may not even be the need to spend time fixing the clips in post-production. Our favourite is the Auto Framing feature that reliably tracks a subject across the frame.
As a camera dedicated to video, there are multiple mic options on board, plus USB streaming possibilities too. Other features include 15+ stops of dynamic range, cinematic bokeh for beautiful depth-of-field effects, AF assist, and dust and moisture resistance.
While it might be more expensive than the aforementioned ZV-E10, it's actually smaller, which could be a boon for solo vloggers who are constantly on the move.
It's a fantastic camera with a great price right now – if you're a vlogger, you won't want to miss this opportunity.
