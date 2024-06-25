Get up to $500 off the best Canon cameras at Best Buy - plus a $150 gift card

Picking up one of the best mirrorless cameras at any one point of the year will usually set you back a serious amount of cash. That's why we love keeping an eye out for big price drops on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar. Luckily, we've spotted an amazing sale ahead of Prime Day over at Best Buy; featuring some great price cuts.

The retailer is currently running a sale that not only offers some of the lowest prices we've seen on cameras, but an extra $150 gift card for My Best Buy members who spend over $1,500. We've picked out three of the best Canon camera deals, and all are over $1,500 so you can take advantage of the gift card offer if you're a member. Note, that it costs $49 to get a full year of My Best Buy Plus membership so it's not a bad idea to sign up if you're interested in the gift card.

Two of the biggest Canon discounts are on the EOS R5 and EOS R6 Mark II. The EOS R5 can now be snapped up for $2,899 (was $3,399) and the EOS R6 Mark II is available for $1,999 (was $2,499). The other great deal we've spotted is the EOS R8, which has dropped $300 to $1,199 (was $1,499).

The best deals from Best Buy's camera sale

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Best Buy

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Best Buy, with the additional $150 gift card for My Best Buy Plus members. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Best Buy

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Best Buy.