Full frame bargain alert: the Canon EOS R8 is a massive $300 off right now

Canon's lightest, full-frame, budget-friendly DSLR is now even more affordable. Thanks to a recent price drop, the Canon EOS R8 can be picked up at Canon for just $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99). At this price, it's almost as cheap as the less-impressive and more entry-level EOS RP. If you're wanting something with a little more oomph, then check out the EOS R6 II.

Our Canon EOS R8 review found its design and handling to be beginner-friendly, which makes it ideal for photographers looking to enter the full-frame market. The 24.2 MP CMOS sensor isn't as good in low-light as more expensive options but at this price, it's hard to complain. The 4K capabilities up to 60 fps are also nice to have and will suit amateur videographers and home movie makers perfectly.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Canon

Now is very much the time to get a great deal on one of Canon's best budget full-frame cameras. At a 20% reduction, The R8 falls to it's lowest ever price. For the money, you'll get to enjoy a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS image sensor and an uncropped 4K movie feature that runs right up to 60 fps. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is also vari-angle, making it a joy to shoot in all environments. If you're thinking of making the move to full-frame, then this represents one of the best deals you can get at the moment. Also available at Adorama and Amazon

The Canon EOS R8 is a perfect camera for anyone wanting to up their photography game but don't necessarily want to spend more than they have to. The image quality is excellent and if you can put up with a lack of image stabilization and a slightly substandard resolution for the EVF and LCD screen, then you won't be disappointed. It's beginner friendliness continues in its ability to suit most shooting styles.

The camera is incredibly comfortable to hold but if you want a little bit more substance, then you could always buy the EG-E1 Extension Grip for $79 at Adorama. Subject tracking is also excellent, with the ability to effortlessly track people, faces, and animals, remaining locked onto them as they move through the frame.

