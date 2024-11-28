Canon’s full-frame EOS R8 hits a record low price for Black Friday after an unbelievable £600 price cut
The EOS R8 was already cheap at Jessops, but this extra price cut is ridiculous
Full-frame cameras used to be just for pros and serious hobbyists, but the likes of Canon have made the high-quality format more affordable in recent years. Take the EOS R8, a superb mirrorless camera with 24MP sensor, blazing fast autofocus and a handy flip-out touchscreen, which started life at £1,699.99. Now, just 18 months later, it costs just £1,099 at Jessops in the Black Friday sales – a whopping £600 off.
A little over a grand for a new(ish) full-frame camera by Canon is the kind of deal I didn't think I'd ever see, but here we are. Jessops is on a roll with Canon deals too, also slashing the price of the EOS R6 Mark II by £880, which is the model above the EOS R8 in Canon's range of mirrorless cameras. You can find that deal, along with all my top picks, over on my Black Friday camera deals 2024 page.
Elsewhere, our Black Friday deals page casts a wider net covering all kinds of tech, and offers a live blog highlighting breaking deals.
Today's best Canon EOS R8 UK deal
£600 off: Get one of Canon's best budget full-frame cameras for even less today, thanks to an additional £200 saving combined with a massive £400 cashback offer from Canon. This deal gives you a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS image sensor and an uncropped 4K movie feature that runs right up to 60 fps. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is also vari-angle so you can use it for composing shots at awkward angles.
There's a raft of other Canon cashback savings to be had – another standout deal is for the pricier full-frame Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just $1,899 at Jessops (was £2,779) – that's £880 off!
Canon's EOS R8 didn't excite me at launch because it wasn't anything new. However, Canon's objective was clear and smart: take much of the tech from the pricier EOS R6, and put it into a smaller, lighter and cheaper body, complete with a much lower asking price.
The EOS R8 offers the same 24MP full-frame sensor and autofocus system and high-speed performance as the EOS R6. And if you don't need the better build quality, battery life and image stablilisation of the EOS R6, the EOS R8 is a shoe-in, especially for this record low price.
Now there's a huge £600 off at Jessops, the EOS R8 is my pick of cheap full-frame cameras from any brand – you won't get anything better for the price.
