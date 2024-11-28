Canon’s full-frame EOS R8 hits a record low price for Black Friday after an unbelievable £600 price cut

Full-frame cameras used to be just for pros and serious hobbyists, but the likes of Canon have made the high-quality format more affordable in recent years. Take the EOS R8, a superb mirrorless camera with 24MP sensor, blazing fast autofocus and a handy flip-out touchscreen, which started life at £1,699.99. Now, just 18 months later, it costs just £1,099 at Jessops in the Black Friday sales – a whopping £600 off.

A little over a grand for a new(ish) full-frame camera by Canon is the kind of deal I didn't think I'd ever see, but here we are. Jessops is on a roll with Canon deals too, also slashing the price of the EOS R6 Mark II by £880, which is the model above the EOS R8 in Canon's range of mirrorless cameras. You can find that deal, along with all my top picks, over on my Black Friday camera deals 2024 page.

Today's best Canon EOS R8 UK deal

Me handling the EOS R8 at Canon's HQ ahead of its 2023 launch. (Image credit: Future)

Canon's EOS R8 didn't excite me at launch because it wasn't anything new. However, Canon's objective was clear and smart: take much of the tech from the pricier EOS R6, and put it into a smaller, lighter and cheaper body, complete with a much lower asking price.

The EOS R8 offers the same 24MP full-frame sensor and autofocus system and high-speed performance as the EOS R6. And if you don't need the better build quality, battery life and image stablilisation of the EOS R6, the EOS R8 is a shoe-in, especially for this record low price.

Now there's a huge £600 off at Jessops, the EOS R8 is my pick of cheap full-frame cameras from any brand – you won't get anything better for the price.

