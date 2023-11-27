Hurry! Get these Cyber Monday DJI drone deals (or this Potensic) before they fly off the shelves

It's Cyber Monday and there are some huge discounts from the maker of some of the best drones, DJI. We've rounded up only the very best of this year's bargains, right here.

DJI is the industry-leading drone maker, but just before the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals event, we reviewed a brilliant low-cost drone that finally gives beginner pilots a proper alternative to the DJI Mini series, the Potensic Atom. And guess what? There's a Cyber Monday deal on this, one of the best beginner drones, too.

You can find all the best Cyber Monday DJI drones deals, and that alternative, below, including the Avata Pro View Combo $999 at Amazon US or £859 at Amazon UK, while the Potensic Atom Fly More Combo is a bargain at $369.99 at Amazon US or £314.49 at Amazon UK.

DJI has more strings to its bow, including some of the best action cameras, gimbals for mobile and remote mics. If you're interested in deals for those, we also have a Black Friday DJI deals page.

The best Cyber Monday DJI drone deals

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC)

US only: was $858 now $699 at Amazon

As a more affordable sub-250g drone than the Mini 3 Pro, the Mini 3 ticks the boxes if you can live without obstacle collision and subject tracking. If this is your first ever drone, you'll be off to a flying start, with 12MP, 4K video up 30fps steadied by a 3-axis gimbal. With the Fly More Combo you get the pricy RC controller, plus numerous extras such as spare batteries and propellors thrown in. This is a decent deal for a decent drone. Price check: DJI $699

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo:

UK only: was £949 now £599 at Amazon

The Mavic Air 2 might have been succeeded by the Air 2S and then the Air 3, but it's only three-years old and we gave the beginner-friendly drone a 5 star review at launch, thanks to its flight chops, 4K / 60p video and 1/2-inch sensor with 12MP stills. It was £949 back then, but has a whopping 37% discount for the Fly More Combo that includes a cary case, charging doc, extra batteries and propellors.

DJI Air 2S

UK only: was £899 now £669.95 at Amazon

The Air 2S is one of our favorite drones – check out our five-star review that describes the Air 2S as "one of the best all-round drones you can buy" with stellar image quality from its 20MP 1-inch sensor. Since being updated by the Air 3 earlier this year, it gets a tasty price drop in this standard kit deal, while the Fly More Combo costs £919 via the same deal link.

And the DJI drone alternative...

Potensic Atom Fly More bundle

US: was $449 now $369 at Amazon

UK: was £369.99 now £314.49 at Amazon

Save $80 / £55: The Potensic Atom is an impressive sub-250g beginner drone that offers features and flight performance more commonly associated with pricier models. Photos can be captured in raw and JPEG, with video capture available up to 4K at up to 30fps, while subject-tracking functionality is impressive for a drone of this price. It’s not perfect, but it’s one of the best beginner drones available and a compelling DJI alternative – the first that we'd serious consider instead of the DJI Mini 3. The Fly More bundle adds a host of extras to the Standard kit that costs $299 / £229.49, including additional batteries and a fast charging hub.

There's some cracking DJI drones in this roundup, from the Avata that'll give you some of the best FPV flying fun as you earn your wings, to the Mini 3 Pro which was recently replaced by the Mini 4 Pro as the best sub 250g drone available.

It's beginners that have a particularly interesting choice here. The DJI Mini 2 SE would normally be an easy recommendation as a first drone for aerial photographers (it's been updated by the Mini 3, but remains an excellent option that costs less now, too). However, Potensic pleasantly surprised us with its highly capable Atom drone that outdoes even the Mini 3 in some ways, including its stabilized 4K video.

Whatever you're hoping for from a drone, there's a model in this deal roundup for you. If you're interested in more general cameras deals, do check out our Cyber Monday camera deals guide.

