Get a complete DJI drone package for a record-low price at Amazon

One of the best drones on the market right now is the DJI Mini 4 Pro, and with the likely imminent release of the MK5 version, it's no surprise that I've spotted some deals appear on the fourth-gen model. The best offer right now is this DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo at Amazon for £829 (was £979).

This Fly More Combo includes a second-gen remote controller, three 34-minute flight time batteries, a charging hub, a shoulder bag, and more. That means you can operate the drone with ease and for longer thanks to the extra power.

This bundle is perfect for serious drone enthusiasts who don't want to be limited in their flight routes or by power outages, and it's a great time to buy at this lowest-ever price.

Today's best DJI Mini 4 Pro bundle deal

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: was £979 now £829 at Amazon What do you get when you pair an all-round fantastic drone with a combo of useful accessories? One unbeatable package. Sorry if you were expecting a better punchline. The remote control makes the Mini 4 Pro unbelievably easy to fly, while outstanding collision avoidance will keep your drone safe from harm. Get it all for a new record-low price.

The DJI Mini Pro drone has long been a favourite at TechRadar. We loved the DJI Mini 3 Pro, and we also loved its successor, the DJI Mini 4 Pro. At sub-250g, it's easily the best drone in its class.

The high praise comes as a result of the excellent image quality, small size, light weight, and features that are only found on more expensive drones. The Mini 4 Pro is the benchmark of what this weight of drone can deliver.

The Fly More Combo adds a load of accessories which beautifully complement the high-quality drone. We especially love the extra batteries that will keep you shooting for longer than ever before.

