Secret Black Friday Hulu deal adds Disney Plus for just $2.99 extra a month

Oh boy! The Black Friday streaming deals just keep on coming with Hulu coyly slipping another in at the last minute. On top of its ridiculously good value $1.99 a month offer which you can lock in for 12 whole months, Hulu is also allowing you to add Disney Plus on top.

When you consider customers will see a hike on the Disney Plus price with the introduction of its ad-supported plan early next month, snagging two of the best streaming services for under $5 feels like a wish that can only be made true by a genie.

No three wishes needed - subscribe to Hulu's spectacular $1.99 a month promotion (opens in new tab) and add Disney Plus' No-Ads plan after you've checked out for an additional $2.99.

Working out at just $4.98 total for a month for the next year, this Black Friday Hulu deal just got even better. For all the details on adding Disney Plus to your Hulu subscription, we've explained exactly how below.

How to get Disney Plus for $2.99 a month:

First things first, subscribe to Hulu and its $1.99 a month plan.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: Pay $1.99 a month for a whole year (opens in new tab)

Once you've subscribed, click on your icon in the top right corner, click Account and then Manage Add-Ons. From here, you'll see the option to add Disney Plus for just $2.99 a month. Click on the '+' button and voila! You've created your own Disney Plus bundle for under $5.

Alternatively, if you want ESPN Plus as well, you can always subscribe to the complete bundle, which currently costs $13.99 a month, but as of December 8 will go up to $14.99 a month.