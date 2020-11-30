Only hours left! Be quick to get 60% off Bluehost award winning web hosting

It's easy to think that Cyber Monday is just a time for deals on phones, laptops and TVs, but in fact it's also a great time to save money on web hosting services.

Bluehost, currently our top web hosting choice, has dropped the price of its web hosting software down to just $2.65 a month for the first 36 months a massive saving from its original price of $7.99 a month - around 60% off.

Although this is Bluehost's most basic package, you're still getting a lot: 50GB of SSD storage space for one website, unmetered bandwidth, one domain name for a year, free CDN and free SSL certificate, all for under $3 a month.

This deal is perfect for those with a small business but if you need more features you can upgrade to Bluehost's Choice Plus package for just $2.30 a month more.

This allows you to host an unlimited number of sites, unlimited storage, have unlimited parked and sub domains and access to SpamExperts, domain privacy and CodeGuard Basic.

This cheap Cyber Monday web hosting deal in full

Best web hosting service Bluehost web hosting: $7.99 Now $2.65/month

60% off - This is an incredibly cheap price for the amount of features you get with this package. Not only do you get web hosting for a site of up to 50GB but you also get access to a free domain name for a year, all for just under $3 a month.View Deal