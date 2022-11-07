Walmart Black Friday sale live: record-low prices on TVs and more from 7pm ET

Today’s biggest Black Friday news In the US: - Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days starts 7pm ET

- Walmart Plus members get early access from 12pm ET

- Join Walmart Plus for $98/year + get Paramount+ free

- Best Buy has launched more Black Friday offers In the UK: - John Lewis launches Black Friday sale

- Argos, Currys and Very sales already live

Walmart is set to become the latest big-name retailer to release Black Friday deals in the US, with the launch of its Black Friday Deals for Days sale, which starts this evening at 7pm ET. If you’re a Walmart Plus member, you can get early access to the event at 12pm ET.

We’re covering the Walmart sale live, so stick with us as we preview the most exciting offers before they drop - with expert insight into whether you should buy now or wait - plus the best deals you can grab already.

The Walmart Black Friday sale isn’t the only holiday shopping event happening today. Best Buy went live two weeks ago in the US, while Amazon’s early Black Friday deals started last week for Prime members.

In fact, there are now plenty of early Black Friday deals to be found at most major retailers in the US and UK. So join us as we bring you all the latest Black Friday news and share the best discounts available now.

US: The best Black Friday sales today