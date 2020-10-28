Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Walmart Black Friday hours in 2020 won't be as long as in year past, which could make it more difficult to get your hands on Walmart's doorbuster deals.

In the past, Walmart's 24-hour superstores would open Thanksgiving at 6pm and stay open all night into Black Friday. Yet with Walmart's new policies concerning stocking and cleaning its stores safely, stores cannot safely stay open overnight anymore.

To compensate for this, Walmart is holding three separate "Black Friday" events, both online and in stores, throughout the month of November. Each of the three event periods will offer new Black Friday laptops, Black Friday headphones, Black Friday Nintendo Switch, Black Friday TV deals.

Plus, Walmart.com will obviously be "open" 24/7 with new deals, including during holidays and off-hours when the stores are closed.

Below, you'll find all the information we have on Walmart's Black Friday hours during Thanksgiving, Black Friday and throughout the company's "Black Friday Deals for Days" schedule.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2020?

It is practically an American Thanksgiving tradition that Walmart and other stores open their doors Thursday evening and keep the doorbusters flowing in all night long. That streak of turkey dinners and Walmart deals for dessert will end this year.

For the first time in many years, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020 across the United States

In a July announcement, the company said that closing the stores would allow workers to "enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones". Stores will close at regular hours Wednesday evening on November 25 and remain closed until Black Friday morning.

Walmart Black Friday hours 2020

Walmart has officially unveiled its Black Friday store hours, as well as its online deal windows. You'll have the opportunity to get "Black Friday" deals throughout November, but will also have the chance to get them in-store on the actual holiday.

We'll begin by outlining the actual week of Black Friday. Walmart.com will launch the first wave of online deals on Wednesday, November 25 at 7pm ET, then add new online deals at midnight ET on Friday, November 27. For in-store Black Friday shopping, Walmart's doors will open at 5am local time on Black Friday.

If you want to avoid the Black Friday crowds, there will be two other in-store event days. The first is on Saturday, November 7 at 5am local time, with an emphasis on toys, electronics, and home products. The second in-store event, which will include deals on TVs, laptops, and tablets, begins on Saturday, November 14 at 5am local time.

The complete schedule of online and in-store deal windows is below:

Wave 1 : Online deals begin Wednesday, Nov 4 at 7pm ET

: Online deals begin Wednesday, Nov 4 at 7pm ET Wave 1, part 2 : New online deals begin 12am ET on Saturday, Nov 7

: New online deals begin 12am ET on Saturday, Nov 7 Wave 1 (in-store) : 5am (local time) on Saturday, Nov 7

: 5am (local time) on Saturday, Nov 7 Wave 2 : Online deals begin Wednesday, Nov 11 at 7pm ET

: Online deals begin Wednesday, Nov 11 at 7pm ET Wave 2, part 2 : New online deals begin 12am ET on Saturday, Nov 14

: New online deals begin 12am ET on Saturday, Nov 14 Wave 2 (in-store) : 5am (local time) on Saturday, Nov 14

: 5am (local time) on Saturday, Nov 14 Wave 3 : Online deals begin Nov 25 at 7pm ET

: Online deals begin Nov 25 at 7pm ET Thanksgiving : Closed all day on Thursday, Nov 26

: Closed all day on Thursday, Nov 26 Black Friday : Online deals begin at midnight on Friday, Nov 27

: Online deals begin at midnight on Friday, Nov 27 Black Friday (in-store): Stores open for Black Friday at 5am local time

Walmart Black Friday 2020: in-store precautions

Walmart has outlined all of the measures it will take to ensure that customers and employees are safe while rushing for Black Friday deals in person.

'Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store,' Walmart explained in its blog post, and its employees will 'meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores.'

You may arrive at 5am sharp, but depending on the number of people, you'll likely have to wait much longer to get inside than in previous years. The Walmart associates will need to leave room for shoppers to stay apart in popular sections like Electronics, as well as room for people to line up their carts to check out.

Once it's your turn to go in, you'll be given 'sanitized shopping carts' from associates, and will be 'reminded' to put on a mask. Inside the store, you'll be guided down 'the right-hand side of aisles' and asked to socially distance from others as you look for the best deals.

Assuming you and your fellow customers remain orderly, you hopefully won't see the same rushing and jostling that you would have in previous Black Fridays at Walmart.

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020

Walmart has put out its Black Friday ad for 2020, but it only references deals for the first two deal events on November 7 and 14. We're still waiting on more information on the best deals that Walmart is saving for last.

You can check out our Walmart Black Friday hub for all of the latest confirmed deals, or check out some of the upcoming deals below. So far, we know that there will be good discounts on AirPods, instant pots, bargain 4K TVs, Chromebooks, Blu-rays, air fryers, streaming dongles and much more starting on November 4.

onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $228 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year. START DATE: November 4, 7PM ETView Deal

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $144 $99 at Walmart

The latest model of the Apple AirPods (from last year) drop to a Prime Day-level price – this is a chance to pick up some true wireless earbuds for a big discount. Note this is the model with a wired charging case. START DATE: November 4, 7PM ETView Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $148.00 at Walmart

One of Walmart's early Black Friday deals is this budget-priced 4K TV, which comes with Netflix, Disney Plus and other streamers built in. Worth reading our piece on TCL TVs to see if this is for you. START DATE: November 11, 7pm ETView Deal

onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $128 at Walmart

Extremely cheap, even for a budget 4K TV, we can't vouch for the brand, but you do get streaming service capabilities built in. Worth considering if you don't want to spend much on a 4K TV this year. START DATE: November 11, 7pm ETView Deal

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Teal Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Chromebooks always take a discount around Black Friday – this 4GB device, with 64GB of eMMC storage, is $120 off in Walmart's early Deals For Days sale. This one's exclusive to online customers, so don't expect to see it in store. START DATE: November 11, 7pm ETView Deal

Walmart online vs in-store Black Friday deals: should you shop at home?

Looking through the first two weeks of Black Friday deals, the vast majority of deals are online-only, including the best deals on TVs, laptops and AirPods.

In-store deals, on the other hands, tend to be items like a Faberware griddle, Barbie and Fisher-Price toys, Rubbermaid Tupperware, vinyl albums, a trampoline, and Blu-Rays. Many are home and kitchen items in the $20-and-under range, or toy stocking stuffers. Major deals are mostly reserved for online shoppers.

This may change with the reveal of the true Black Friday in-store deals on November 27, but it does seem like Walmart is emphasizing online deals in order to limit hordes of in-store shoppers.

So, should you still shop in-person? There are a couple of arguments in favor of this. For one, Walmart has implemented good policies to keep customers and workers safe: reduced store hours, required face coverings, sneeze guards and managing customers to reduce crowding and encourage social distancing.

For another, millions of Black Friday shoppers who typically deal-hunted in person may stay home this year. Online stock and limited-time deals may sell out faster as a result, while in-store stock could be available for longer with less foot traffic.

Now for the counter-arguments. Safety measures are only as good as the people following them, and you can't guarantee that people rushing to grab the best tech will respect social distancing; moreover, these precautions will make long lines last even longer.

Most importantly, with Walmart making many of its best deals online only, it seems to us like it would be more productive to just stay safe at home and hunt for deals in your pajamas.

Best online Walmart Black Friday deals last year

Don't try jumping on these Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals, as they expired a year ago; if you want the latest early Black Friday deals, check our Walmart Black Friday hub page.

These deals should give you a sense of the kind of offers and markdowns you'll find this year.

More importantly, if you track down the Walmart Black Friday ad from 2019, you'll see that these prices match what you'll find in the ad. Basically, any prices you could find in person, you could also find them online. There wasn't any benefit to going to the physical store: another reason to consider staying home for your Walmart Black Friday shopping.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Last year's deal let you save over $200 on the LG 55-inch 4K TV during the Walmart Black Friday sale. The 4K UHD TV features an ultra-slim design and includes smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 at Walmart

The then-new Apple iPad got an $80 price cut during last year's Black Friday. That's the lowest price we'd seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition was last year's best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You also received game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure.View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini was on sale for $19 at Walmart last year. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Last year's Walmart Black Friday shoppers could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You could grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $199.99 during Walmart's Black Friday sale last year. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: $229 $99 at Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 got a $130 price cut last year during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The 11.6-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and provides up to 11 hours of battery life.View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Glacier White | $64.99 $39 at Walmart

This Glacier White PS4 controller is usually about $5 more than the standard black version, but last year you could pick it up at the same $39 price tag. That's a great deal on a fantastic looking controller.View Deal

Black Friday and Walmart Plus

If you do plan to shop in-store for your deals, you may want to invest in Walmart Plus. While its main purpose is ordering groceries online, it has a perk for in-store shopping that will make getting in and out of Walmart with your deals much quicker.

Anyone can use the Walmart app, but only Walmart Plus members can use the Mobile Scan & Go feature. With it, you literally scan your items in your shopping cart as you go. Then, once you're done, you pay with your stored credit card info, swipe a QR code at self-checkout, and you're done!

Using this method, you can track how big your virtual cart is as you shop, and make sure all of these doorbusters won't bust your bank account too badly. Then, after you check out, you can simply show an associate your Exit Pass and receipt, and leave while everyone else waits in long lines for a cashier.

Along with Mobile Scan & Go, you also get one-hour delivery and pickup windows when ordering groceries from your local Walmart, as well as 5 cents off gas at participating stations. Not that you'll care about shopping for food during Black Friday; but it's nice to know that a Walmart Plus membership will benefit you throughout the year, not just during busy holiday shopping hours.