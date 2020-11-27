Black Friday Fitbit deals: fitness tracker discounts and smartwatch sales galore

New Fitbit Black Friday deals make this the perfect time to buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch from across the company's health-focused wearable portfolio.

We're seeing discounts on everything from the new Fitbit Sense to older fitness trackers and the kid-oriented Fitbit Ace 2 too. So whether you're looking for a new premium fitness companion or just something to count your steps, these Black Friday deals should cater to you.

These definitely aren't the only Black Friday smartwatch deals out there right now, but Fitbit has created a community of dedicated fans who will only consider a wearable from the company. If that's you, or you're buying a gift for someone it applies to, these Fitbit deals in the US and UK should cover what you need.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to find Black Friday Fitbit prices in your region.

The top Black Friday Fitbit deals

Big reduction Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Rare deal Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £31)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. UK deals are sparse on this but Amazon has a £31-odd saving.

Black Friday Fitbit deals in the US

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $279.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. It's clever stuff, and can really help you keep track of how different factors affect your mood.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker for causal runners and cyclists thanks to its on-board GPS, which allows you to track runs and rides without carrying your phone. The data will sync with the Fitbit app, and can even be uploaded automatically to Strava. At under $100, it's a steal.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The first watch in the Versa line to offer built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 is stylish and versatile, offering most of the same features as the flagship Fitbit Sense (above) minus the stress-tracking sensor. It's a brilliant smartwatch for anyone fitness-minded, and looks great too. This is a great Black Friday deal at Fitbit.com - especially since the Versa 3 only launched a few months ago.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Fitbit.com (save $20)

The Ace 2 is Fitbit's fitness tracker for kids, which makes keeping active fun with games and rewards for developing healthy habits. It also features sleep tracking to encourage youngsters to go to bed in good time. It's a great Christmas gift, especially at under $40.

Black Friday Fitbit deals in the UK

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday itself. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition: £149.99 £129 at Amazon (save £20.99)

This is the same GPS fitness tracker as the regular Fitbit Charge 4, but it comes with a special reflective woven strap in addition to the regular silicone one. They can be swapped easily using the quick-release pins whenever you fancy a change.

Fitbit Versa 2: £169 £129 at Currys (save £40)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of last year's smartwatches, and lacks the built-in GPS you'll find in the Versa 3, but it's still an excellent device packed with tools for everyday use and sports tracking. It looks great too, and at £129 it's a real Black Friday bargain

Fitbit Ace 2: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £20)

A fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 turns keeping active and getting plenty of sleep into a game. John Lewis, Boots, Argos and Currys have all matched this special Black Friday deal price, but if you've got Prime membership then ordering from Amazon means you'll get it delivered for free.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £31)

The Inspire HR is a very basic fitness tracker, with no GPS or heart rate monitoring, but if you're looking for something that'll prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day, there's no need to spend more. It's now been superseded by the Fitbit Inspire 2, which has resulted in a particularly generous price drop.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £30)

An excellent little fitness tracker, the Inspire HR has stood the test of time. The addition of heart rate monitoring makes it much more versatile than the standard Inspire, and well worth the extra cash. It's the same price in Fitbit's own Black Friday sale, so it's up to you where you choose to buy it.

Don't live in the UK or US? Here are the best Fitbit deals near you.