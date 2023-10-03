Black Friday Beats deals 2023: what to expect at this year's sale

If you’re hoping for some great Black Friday Beats deals in 2023, you may not have as long to wait as you’d think. Though Black Friday itself is on November 24 this year, we’re likely to see big discounts starting as soon as October 10, because that’s when Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day event starts, and other online stores will respond, starting this year’s deals arms race.

And there are always Beats Black Friday deals, so we have no doubt that this year will include a great selection too. Beats was one of the eight most searched-for electronics products over 2022’s sales season, according to data from Adobe. This year will probably be the same, especially since there are new earbuds and headphones from the company to join the best Beats headphones list – and people will be hoping for price drops on those.

We’ll round up any really worthwhile Beats deals we see on this page – and that will include any before Black Friday too, of course. We’ve been following the prices all year, so that we can tell you which deals are actually really juicy, and which are no cheaper than you could find things throughout 2023, so you’ll know to hold out for something better.

Today's best Beats sales

Can't wait to find out where the best Black Friday Beats deals will be? Check out our roundup of all the top retailers with the best Beats discounts.

US Beats sales

UK Beats sales

Black Friday Beats deals 2023: FAQs

When will the best Black Friday Beats deals start in 2023? While Black Friday itself is on November 24 2023, it’s really more of a vibe than a day at this point. And as we mentioned before, you can expect that vibe to start on October 10th at the latest, because that’s when the next Amazon Prime Day event is. Other retailer won’t want to leave Amazon to hoover up your cash alone, so expect other deals events to happen at the same time, and while many discounts will stop when the Amazon event ends, other deals will then just stay around for the whole period, through to late December, even. On that point, according to data from Adobe, the average discount on electronic products was largest on Black Friday in 2022, but the average discounts in mid-to-late December were effectively just as large. Now, that’s average discounts across the whole industry, so it’s entirely possible that early Beats deals will be as good as they’re going to get. We just want to make you aware that you’ve potentially got a long period of being able to get deals ahead of you.

Where will the best Black Friday Beats deals be? Naturally, we’ll collect the top Beats deals we see right here. We’ll curate based on how good we think they are as deals, based on our experience with the products, as well as our knowledge of how they compare to previous discounts. But in terms of the retailers, it may not shock you to learn that Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart tend to have the cheapest prices in the US from the standard retailers, though Costco often has great sales prices too. In the UK, look to Amazon, Currys, Argos and AO.com for early deals – we’ve seen some small early discounts happening already, Don’t expect much discount from Beats directly, and certainly not through the Apple Store (which owns Beats). Even when there are big Black Friday Apple deals elsewhere, the company keeps prices at full on its own site (but will usually throw in free Apple Music or a gift card instead).

Last year's Black Friday Beats deals

It can be helpful to revisit last year's Black Friday Beats deals to get an idea of what to expect. Here are some of the offers from last year to give you an idea of the type of savings we've spotted.

Last year's US deals

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy

When they launched, we called these "the best-sounding earbuds Beats has ever made", and though they've now been surpassed by the Beats Fit Pro for that accolade, they're incredible value with this $60 saving – the cheapest we've seen yet. For under $100 you're getting impressive sound quality and solid active noise cancellation, plus a suite of extra features on both iPhone and Android. The call quality isn't perfect and the battery life is just fine at a total of 15 hours but if you just want to disappear into your music, these literally sound and, importantly, feel great.

Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones: was $349 now $169.99 at Best Buy

You could get Apple’s stylish Beats headphones at an awesome $200 discount at Best Buy, packing in Apple’s W1 processor, active noise canceling, and a 22-hour battery life. Available in Midnight Black, Matte Black, Midnight Blue, or Shadow Gray. We prefer Sony and Bose's offering, but for some, only Beats will do.

Last year's UK deals