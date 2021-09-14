Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect this year

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are always popular, which is why we've put together this guide to help prepare you for the upcoming November sale event. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to score record-low prices on the smartwatch, which includes the Apple Watch 6, SE, and the Apple Watch Series 3.



Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, which means there's plenty of time to get ready for the holiday sales event. We expect this year to offer fantastic Black Friday Apple Watch deals, thanks to the upcoming rumored release of the Apple Watch 7. This means we should see record-low prices on the Apple Watch 6, SE, and Apple Watch 3 and, if we're lucky, a first-time discount on the Apple Watch 7.



Our Black Friday Apple Watch guide will tell you everything you need to know - from which retailers to watch, when deals will start, and our predictions for the discounts we might see. Once the official Apple Watch Black Friday deals for 2021 start to drop, we'll be rounding up the best ones on this page - but if you're keen to buy one now, then you'll find today's best deals further down the page.

When will Black Friday Apple Watch deals start in 2021? Black Friday proper takes place on November 26 this year, but we should start to see deals popping up as early as late October. If you're looking to score the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, retailers typically wait till the week leading up to Black Friday and offer record-low prices on Black Friday proper or Cyber Monday.

What Black Friday Apple Watch deals do we expect to see in 2021?

US: Black Friday Apple Watch deals - our predictions

One of the best ways to predict what will happen in 2021 is to look back at last year's best Apple Watch Black Friday deals. In the US, we saw the top-tier Apple Watch 6 discounted by up to $70 over Black Friday, with the 40mm GPS model dropping in price from $399 to $329.98 at Amazon.

There were also big price cuts on the lower-spec but excellent value Apple Watch SE. (It isn't as high-end as the Apple Watch 6, but we think it's the best Apple Watch you can buy because it has all the best bits of the top-tier version, but it costs less money.) The lowest price we saw here was $229 for the 40mm GPS model at Best Buy - that's a $50 discount from the full $279. Meanwhile, 2017's best smartwatch - the Apple Watch Series 3 - dropped as low as $119 at Amazon and Walmart.

So what does this mean for 2021? Well, Apple has released a new smartwatch every year since 2015 (in 2020, there were two). If this year follows the same pattern as others, we expect an Apple Watch 7 to launch in September and for it to receive a small discount in the 2021 Apple Watch Black Friday sales. The more exciting discounts will likely occur on the now-older Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch 5, as well as the Apple Watch 3.

To give you some context, here are the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we saw most recently - some of which are still running right now.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

If you can't wait for a Black Friday Apple Watch deal, we've listed the best offers you can find now. Today's best Apple Watch deals include discounts on the Apple Watch 3, the Apple Watch SE, and the Series 3 smartwatch.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals last year

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 got a massive $69 price cut at Amazon in this Black Friday deal. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Best Buy (save $20)

The Apple Watch SE previously dropped to $229 for those in the US, so we'd recommend waiting to see if that deal returns. If you're desperate to buy right now, the best price is $20 off from Best Buy. You're getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Best Buy (save $20) Best Buy may not currently have such a great price for the Apple Watch Series 3 as the $119 discount we saw earlier, but the retailer does have consistent stock. If you're desperate to get your Apple Watch 3 today, we'd recommend using this link.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $214 at Best Buy (save $15)

You can also get the 42mm Apple Watch 3 on sale at Best Buy for $214. While that isn't the lowest price we've seen for this model, which includes GPS technology, it's near to that price (but it's only available in black).View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $289 at Best Buy (save $20)

This model has previously been on sale for $259, but $289 is the best price right now for the smartwatch. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.View Deal

UK: Black Friday Apple Watch deals - our predictions

Black Friday Apple Watch deals were a little more limited in the UK last year, with most price drops focused around the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 3. One of the biggest discounts saw the Apple Watch 5 Black Sport Band 44mm (GPS + Cell) discounted by £250 - the price dropped from £749 to £495.99 at Amazon.

The 40mm GPS + Cell version was discounted too, from £699 to £458.99. You could also buy the regular Apple Watch 5 (44mm GPS + Cell) at Amazon for £399.99, down from £529.

At the cheaper end of the scale, the Apple Watch 3 (38mm, GPS-only) was on sale at Currys for £179, down from £279; while the larger 42mm model was reduced to £199.

If Apple releases an Apple Watch 7 in the coming months, then we'd expect to see better Apple Watch Black Friday deals in 2021 on all the existing models in the UK - particularly the Apple Watch 6.

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals last year

Apple Watch 5 Black Sport Band 44mm (GPS + Cell): £749 £495.99 at Amazon (save £253)

This is a huge saving on an otherwise-expensive piece of kit. With £253 off, Apple's 2019 smartwatch becomes more much - if not actually - affordable, and we'd recommend looking at this if you don't think you need the Series 6.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 White Sport Band 40mm (GPS + Cell): £699 £452.99 at Amazon (save £246)

There's nearly £250 off this sporty-looking version of the Apple Watch 5, which is a pretty huge saving compared to the initial price. the 44mm version is on sale too but its reduction isn't as dramatic.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 Milanese Loop 40mm (GPS + Cell): £749.99 £528.99 at Amazon (save £220)

This premium-looking Stainless Steel and Milanese Loop variant of the Apple Watch 5 is at its lowest-ever price with over £200 knocked off the price. This is a deal you can't miss if you're looking for an Apple smartwatch.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular): £499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112)

This is deal on the smaller size configuration of Apple Watch 5, and while it may not be the lowest price we've ever seen for this version it comes with a fantastic £112 off making is a great choice for your wrist.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + cellular) £499 £389.99 at Amazon (save £109.01)

Was down to £404.15, now down to £389.99. Sure you're not saving quite as much money, but if you prefer a silver model of Apple Watch 5 then you might want to opt for this device anyway. It's in the smaller sizing of Apple Watch but it does have a cellular connection.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): £529 £399.99 at Amazon (save £129.01)

Was down to £413.20, now down to £399.99. Need the larger version of the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and cellular? You'll like this deal from Amazon that discounts £129 off the smartwatch with the price available on the space grey and the silver variants of the device.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £279 £179 at Currys (save £100)

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal