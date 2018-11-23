The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018

The best Black Friday deals of 2018
Black Friday deals by category:
1. The very best deals
2. Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One deals
3. Game and controller deals
4. Smart home & appliance deals
5. TV and 4KTV deals
6. Apple Watch and smartwatch deals
7. Headphone and speaker deals
8. Laptop & desktop deals
9. PC component deals
10. Monitor deals
11. iPad, Kindle and tablet deals
12. Camera & GoPro deals
13. Drone deals
14. Toy deals
15. iPhone and Android deals
Black Friday 2018 is half way over, but the best deals on electronics have us updating our in-depth list of discounts today through Cyber Monday. Take note that a lot of the deals sell out, so finding an iPad on sale is tricky.
We'll point you in the right direction Black Friday. So many sites promise to give you the best Black Friday deals, but we have a crack team of curators able to tell you where the product that's $50 off at one retailer can be found even cheaper on the web. It may be the difference between saving $50 on Black Friday and saving $150.
It's not all about the price either - not all Black Friday deals are actually deals, and the most money off isn't always the best offer, so we're providing a range of options for you to look through, at different price points, so you can find what you're looking for.
Some of the most popular items this year are 4K TVs above 50 inches, hyper-cheap second screens for a bedroom or kitchen, Airpods, Nintendo Switch bundles and other consoles - plus a few MacBook deals here and there.
To help, we're going to be constantly updating this page to make sure you're getting the best prices for anything you might be looking to bag a deal on.
Our advice today is simple: buy what you have decided you want ahead of time and stick to the budget you set. No matter how much more you think you could get away with spending, there's going to be something to suit your budget, and you can better spend that cash elsewhere.
Most US stores have decent returns policies, so rather than waiting to be disappointed on Cyber Monday you can look up deals now, order up and either cancel or send them back depending on whether something comes up during Cyber Monday's deals.
Black Friday 2018 deals: Quick links
- Amazon.com - Black Friday 2018 countdown deals
- Walmart.com - Black Friday deals
- Jet.com - Black Friday deals
- Best Buy - Black Friday deals
- Newegg.com - Black Friday homepage
- Dell.com - Black Friday deals
The best Black Friday deals
The best Black Friday 2018 deals start here, with a sweet deal on Nintendo Switch to start things out. It may be the most popular seller of the year, along with Apple AirPods, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and the ever-popular Black Friday deal: the Apple iPad.
Best price: Nintendo Switch console
$299 $259 at eBay
If you want the Nintendo Switch this holiday season, this is the deal to get. It's $259 from a big retailer, Newegg, and is brand new. It's a good Black Friday 2018 deal in our eyes. View Deal
Nearly sold out: iPad 9.7 (2018) -
$329 now $249 at Walmart
The iPad that launched this year was already a great deal, and now it's even better thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal. Warning: this deal keeps coming and going (like every other minute).View Deal
Hot deal: Surface Pro 6 Type Cover bundle:
$1,329 $999 at Microsoft
Microsoft has the best deal (they must know somebody) on a Surface Pro 6, with $330 savingsIt includes the 2-in-1 tablet with the Type Cover keyboard included.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S9:
$719 now $519 at Amazon
The Galaxy S9 is a bunch of money off through Amazon, which is great for an Android phone that just came out in March. Really top deal worth checking out. View Deal
Top-selling: Apple AirPods Black Friday deal
$159.99 $154 at Walmart
The best AirPods deal is $5.99 off of the original MSRP. Why such a small discount? It's simply a case of supply and demand. This is the best-selling electronics deal for Black Friday 2018. Get it while you can because it's still selling out.View Deal
Cheap laptop: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11:
$199 $129 at Dell
It's really hard to beat this price for a Chromebook with a $70 price cut. It's compact, with a 11.6-inch HD and Intel Celeron CPU and with 16GB of space. It's sold out on Best Buy, but remains a good Black Friday 2018 deal at Dell.View Deal
4K HDR: TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV:
$969 now $899 at Best Buy
TCL's 6 Series 4K TVs are hands down the best on the market for under $1,000. They offer support for multiple HDR profiles and a great smart TV platform from Roku. Best Buy has the largest model for $899 after a $70 discount. View Deal
Spare big-screen TV: Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition):
$399 $299 at Amazon
This is the cheapest big-screen, 4K HDR smart television set you'll find on sale during Black Friday and you'll surely not want to miss it while its going for a $100 off deal.View Deal
$200 for Black Friday: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle:
$299 now $199 at Walmart
Minecraft is one of our favorite game, and it's family friendly. Unleash your family's creative side with this incredibly cheap Xbox One S 1TB console bundle.View Deal
Just came out: Google Home Hub
$149 $99 at Walmart
Google Home Hub just came out for $129, but today it's $99, and Walmart has an extra bonus attached to its rollback price: a $10 of Vudu movie credit when you buy the new Google Home Hub.View Deal
Peace of mind: Nest Cam security camera:
$199 $129 on Jet
Home security in the smart home world begins with a camera, and the best name is smart home cameras is the Google-owned Nest. They have easy-to-use Nest Cam for $70 off for Black Friday 2018.View Deal
Super cheap: Google Home Mini -
$49 now $25 at Walmart
If you're after a spot of Google chat in your life for very little money, this Home Mini will do the job for 50% less than previously. Expires November 23View Deal
Even cheaper: Echo Dot (3rd gen)
$49.99 now $24 at Amazon
The latest version of the Amazon Echo Dot speaker returned to our favorite price by reaching $24. Deals on mini smart speakers don't get better than this.View Deal
Big sound: Echo Plus (2nd gen)
$149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
The best audio from an Amazon-made speaker comes from the Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen), and it's $40 cheaper hours ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal
Has a screen: Echo Show (2nd gen)
$229.99 $179.99 at Amazon
That didn't take long. The new Amazon Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen is way better than the 1st gen version, and it's already going to be sale on November 22.View Deal
Best laptop: Huawei MateBook X Pro:
$1,199 $1,099 at Newegg
Our best laptop pick for 2018 (beating Dell XPS and any MacBook) is now on sale for Black Friday for $100. That's a rare deal. Use promo code MBLB111918QView Deal
Best smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch:
$329 $259 on Jet
Our favorite watch of 2018 is now cheaper. t has a rotating bezel (for navigating around menus) and four-day battery life. This deal knocks over 20% off the list price (or $70) for the Galaxy Watch in black, though you can also get a discount on the rose gold version. View Deal
Top fitness tracker: Fitbit Versa -
$199 now $149 at Walmart
This is a deal so good you'll have to add it to your cart to see the $149 price. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch.View Deal
Best drone: DJI Mavic Air + Controller:
$799 $649 at Amazon
Our favorite drone is from DJI is cheaper. It has a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features.View Deal
Better graphics: PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $400 at Best Buy
This PS4 Pro is the closest you'll come to saving money on the powerful mid-generation console - and with a Game of the Year contender to boot, you won't be disappointed.View Deal
2D deal: Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle for just $79
Over at Walmart and several other retailers, you can score the Nintendo 2DS console with Mario Maker installed for the same price as the console on its own.View Deal
Most powerful: Xbox One X 1TB Console:
$499 $399 at Amazon
The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $100 off ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
With a game: Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle:
$499 $429 at Amazon
Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon. (backordered, but delivery by Dec 1)View Deal
New deal: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle:
$299 $199 at Walmart
Canon EOS 80D + EF-S 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 IS lens + Rode VIDEOMIC GO, and 32GB Sandisk Memory Card:
$1,349 $1,299 at Amazon
This is by far the best deal for the Canon 80D that not only bundles the DSLR with a great lens, but also stacks a microphone, 32GB SD card and Canon's electronic focus and zoom pulling accessory for a grand total of $50 in savings.View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat -
$249 now $179 at Walmart
The Nest Thermostat is always a popular Black Friday item and Newegg will offer about $60 off this third generation smart thermostat, and that's before potential rebates.View Deal
New deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K UHD/HDR is $59.99 – was $119
The combination of Alexa and a Fire TV stick come to this all-in-one media streaming AI-filled cube. It's Amazon's premier HDR-equipped media box, at half price.View Deal
New deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with new Alexa Voice Remote is $34.99 – was $49.99
The superior Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also going to be $15 off, and it has the all-new Alexa remote to boot.View Deal
Surface Go: save $50 on both 128GB models at Amazon
Right now, you can grab either variety of the 128GB Surface Go (with 4GB or 8GB of RAM) tablet for a neat 50 bucks off the list price. Of course, those prices do not include the accessories.View Deal
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV + HW-N850 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos:
$4,497 $3,795 at Amazon
The Samsung QN75Q7F is a fantastic 75-inch TV that serves up excellent UHD and HDR content. Better yet, you can get it paired with one of Samsung's excellent soundbars for a $702 discount, making it an excellent buy this Black Friday.View Deal
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones:
$349 $279 on Jet
In the market for fancier headphones? Pick up the Studio3 instead, which adds adaptive noise canceling to the mix for a better listening experience. This deal knocks a respectable $70 off the list price.View Deal
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor:
$479 $361.98 at Amazon
The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this discount fixes its one flaw.View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
$99.99, now $69.99
Your kids are worth it, but we know you'd also appreciate saving $30 on a tablet – one they aren't going to break thanks to rubber bumpers. Here's the best deal for a 7-inch tablet.View Deal
Ecovacs DEEBOT Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$355.22 $199.99 at Walmart
The M81Pro robot vacuum features a 5-Stage Cleaning System that sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one single pass. This robot vacuum is on sale for $199.99 ($155 off) right now at Walmart.View Deal
MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2018):
$1,799 $1,599 at B&H
Apple's best 13-inch laptop to date is available from B&H Photo for a neat $200 off list price. That includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the Apple Touch Bar.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV:
$2,199 $1,497 at Newegg
Don't pay dumb prices for Smart TVs. Case in point, you can save $700 on this 4K HDR QLED from Samsung – if you buy it quickly enough.View Deal
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV:
$3,798 $3,198 at Amazon
The Sony XBR65A8F is a 65-inch OLED 4K TV that features 8-million self-illuminated pixels for crisp contrast and nearly perfect colors. Now's the perfect time to get this 4K TV after a $600 discount.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
$499 $349 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal
Google WiFi system 3-Pack:
$299 now $249 at Amazon
The best mesh WiFi system is cheaper than ever, saving you $50 on the three-pack to that extends your router range to the entire house. It's the gift that keeps on giving.View Deal
Console deals
There are big gaming console sales. The problem is that they're often out of stock hours (or even minutes) after they go live. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are hardest to find in stock, followed by the PS4 Pro. But keep trying the links below.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018 deals
Nintendo Switch console
$299 $259 at eBay
You're probably not going to find a better price for the Nintendo Switch during Black Friday 2018. It's $40 off, and it's the Neon color. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2 Switch bundle:
$409.97 $359.96 at Walmart
This fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle deal, with two game download codes in the box, is saving you $50 on the cost of the 1-2 Switch party game well ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
PS4 Black Friday 2018 deals
Better graphics: PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $400 at Best Buy
This PS4 Pro deal is one of the few PS4 deals you'll find online still, and it gives you the newer version of the system with 1TB of storage and the best game you'll play all year, RDR2. Find this PS4 Black Friday deal at Best Buy.View Deal
Xbox One Black Friday 2018 deals
New deal: Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator's Bundle –
$299 now $199 at Walmart
Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle:
$499 $429 at Amazon
Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon. (backordered, but get it by Dec 1)View Deal
Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K19 bundle:
$499 $429 at Amazon
Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest NBA game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon.View Deal
Video game deals
The actual video games are easier to find in stock and on sale during Black Friday. Madden NFL 19 and a bunch of Ubisoft games are on sale. The PlayStation VR headset with a bunch of controllers and games have seen a price drop.
Almost gone: PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 2 Move controllers | Creed: Rise to Glory | Superhot VR | $259.99 at Walmart
Stop everything! This is the best PlayStation VR bundle in the US right now. We've never seen one this low that includes a pair of PlayStation Move controllers too. Not to mention the headset, camera and two games. (Goes back in and out of stock)View Deal
Super Mario Odyssey:
$59.99 $50 at Walmart
Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey, can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet on Black Friday.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2 Switch bundle:
$409.97 $359.96 at Walmart
Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Pink / Neon Green:
$79 $69 at Amazon
The Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch shouldn't cost you more than two Switch gamides. Bring them down in price by $10 through this Black Friday deal.View Deal
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for only $55.99 – was $72.99 at B&H Photo
The Nintendo Switch is the most inventive console, and there's no better way to have your kids express themselves than to buy the cardboard-bending, now $17 off in an Early Black Friday deal.View Deal
Super cheap: Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One:
$59.99 $29 at Amazon
We're well into football season, of course, and what better time to simulate your favorite match-ups? You can do just that for half off list price when you buy digitally from Amazon now.View Deal
Save money: PlayStation Now 12-months code:
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Since you're likely to get a bunch of PS4 games this season as gifts, make sure you have the online service required to play them with friends and family, for the cheapest price yet.View Deal
Atari Flashback Gold Console for just $69 – was $120
For the old-school gamer at heart, this Atari Flashback console comes with 120 classic Atari games pre-loaded, plus two wireless controllers, for a whopping $62.21 off list price on Amazon.View Deal
Hot deal: Xbox One S (1TB) bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and extra controller:
$423.98 $359 at eBay
A trusted seller on eBay has an amazing Xbox One S bundle available now with an extra controller and the latest Call of Duty game included for a whopping $125 worth of baked-in value.View Deal
Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon
If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.View Deal
Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon
Ubisoft is running an early Black Friday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.View Deal
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel:
$399 $189 at Amazon
For the Gran Turismo and Wipeout nuts out there, this PlayStation 4 racing wheel is a whopping 53% off the list price. Throw in compatibility with the PC, and you're set.View Deal
GTracing Gaming Chair for only $179 – was $299 at Newegg
You should be comfortable when gaming on a PC or console, so we just had to point out this $179 chair that's normally $299. We even got an email from a reader saying thanks for spotlighting this deal (you're welcome).View Deal
KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones - $99.99 (was $349.99)
If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. View Deal
Smart home deals
Smart home is the newest and one of the most popular Black Friday deal categories. In 2018, we're seeing smart home security cameras, Dyson vacuums and, of course, smart speakers. It's a battle between Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with both Echo and Google Home deals. Roomba vacuums have also been popular.
Nest Cam indoor security camera:
$199 $129 on Jet
Want to beef up your home security or simply catch a misbehaving pet in the act? This model pipes 1080p footage straight to your smartphone and even shoots in infrared to record in the dark. Get $70 off a Nest indoor camera with this deal, which is live from November 21 to 28.View Deal
Dyson V6 Origin cordless vacuum:
$199 $159 on Jet
Dyson makes the top vacuum cleaners, according to our editors, and the cordless V6 is among the best. Usually, this brand is pricey, but a rollback price on Jet gives it to for you $40 off today.View Deal
Google Home Hub
$149 $99 at Walmart
Yes, this is the new Google Home Hub, and yes, it's being sold at $99, which is $50 cheaper than when it arrived a few weeks ago. This is the difference between early October and waiting for Black Friday prices. Alternatively, Jet has the same deal.View Deal
Google Home Mini -
$49 now $25 at Walmart
The smaller Google home Mini is still a great value at just $25. That's half off of the normal price thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal. It'll be more expensive by the time Cyber Monday comes. Again, Jet has the same deal in stock.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
$49.99 now $24 at Amazon
The cheapest price for the Amazon Echo Dot is here today. You can own the Dot for just $24, when it cost $50 a few hours ago. It's a shame if you just bought one. But great for everyone else.View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd gen)
$39.99 now $20 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen)
$149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
Want the best sound and Alexa smarts? Turn to the Echo Dot Plus, which is sees a $40 price cut now through Black Friday and Cyber Monday.View Deal
Echo Spot:
$129 $89 at Amazon
Amazon is also taking $40 off its smaller Alexa-powered smart screen. It has a cute little screen and is the perfect alarm clock replacement. Get this smart speaker for Black Friday 2018 while it lasts.View Deal
Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen)
$229.99 only $179.99
The Echo Show is the to-tier, screen-included Amazon Echo. It has a 10.1-inch screen that's way better than the original Echo Show and it's on sale for a meaningful $50 off.View Deal
Ecovacs Deebot N79S robotic vacuum cleaner
$299.99 $149.99
Get the affordable robot vacuum cleaner at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's discount. You can even bundle it with an Echo Dot for voice control.View Deal
Ecovacs DEEBOT Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum
$355.22 $199.99 at Walmart
The M81Pro robot vacuum features a 5-Stage Cleaning System that sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one single pass. This robot vacuum is on sale for $199.99 ($155 off) right now at Walmart.View Deal
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa
$249 $199 at Amazon
The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum
$499 $349 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal
iRobot Roomba 670 WiFi vacuum:
$399 $299 on Best Buy
Who wants to clean their homes themselves? Pick up this WiFi-connecting Roomba 670 for a big discount on Jet.View Deal
Arlo Pro Indoor/Outdoor 720p Security Camera System with Mount
$449.99 $239 at Walmart
The simple to set up Arlo Pro Security System is now only $239 ($210.00 off) at Walmart. The indoor/outdoor security system includes two wireless cameras, power adapter and cable, two rechargeable batteries, two wall mounts, outdoor security mount, window decal, and quick-start guide.View Deal
TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring
$39.99 $14.99 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $14.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.View Deal
VTech VM311 Digital Video Baby Monitor
$79.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Baby monitors have gotten a lot more advance in the last decade, and VTech makes one of the best. Even better, you can get a Black Friday discount on their VM311 model today.View Deal
DeLonghi Livenza 3-in-1 grill:
$98 $75 on Jet
Whether you're cooking meat & veggies or making waffles, this 3-in-1 appliance has three sets of removable plates (grill, griddle, and waffle) to see you through tons of meals. This deal is good from November 21 to 27.View Deal
BUNN high-altitude 10-cup coffeemaker:
$118 $74 on Jet
Need to make a pot of coffee at high altitudes? The BUNN BX is specifically designed to brew above 4,000 feet, and is part of the company's Speed Brew line that makes a full pot in 3-4 minutes. This short-run deal is good from November 21 to 23.View Deal
Blendtec Fit Blender:
$299 $249 on Jet
If you're looking for a serious blender to puree your way to a healthier lifestyle, pick up this hefty Blendtec with plenty of options. This deal runs from November 21 to 23.View Deal
TV deals
If you don't have a 4KTV, these Black Friday 2018 deals may convince you to own one. We've got cheap TV that come in sizes big and bigger. Online shopping is the best because you don't have to carry home with huge 4KTV sets.
Sony 55-inch 4K LED TV (X900F):
$1,298 $1,098 at Amazon
Sony's newest quantum dot 4K TV (the XBR55X900F) is also the cheapest you'll find during Black Friday, especially when it comes with a $200 discount.View Deal
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,799.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon
You don't have to pay nearly $2,000 for one of the best curved 4KTVs from Samsung anymore. Its premier NU8500 TV is $700 off at Amazon.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV - now $327.99 (was $449.99) at Newegg
You can save over $100 on this 50-inch smart TV that will deliver a clear picture that's 4x the resolution of Full HD. Expires on Monday.View Deal
TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $70 off
TCL makes some of our favorite cheap TVs, and during Black Friday, its reasonable prices just got even more reasonable. It's finally under $1,000 with a new price of just $899.View Deal
Going fast: Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR -
$598 now $498
This is a tricky one in terms of a recommendation - one that we've not tested, and the size of the screen for the price rings some alarm bells in terms of overall image quality - although it does have active backlight dimming and Dolby Vision, which is impressive for the price. (In and out of stock by the minute)View Deal
Samsung QN55Q6FN 55-inch QLED 4K TV:
$1499 now $997.99
QLED technology from Samsung is all about combining great color and strong brightness - this isn't the highest-spec OLED rival from Samsung, but the specs suggest it'll perform well enough for most looking to take a step up in TV quality, especially for the lower price.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV:
$2,199 $1,497 at Newegg
The Samsung QN55Q8FNBFXZA might be a mouthful, but all you need to know is this 55-inch 4K HDR TV delivers amazing image quality. Don't miss your chance to save $700 on this brilliant QLED set.View Deal
Samsung 82-inch Q8F 4K QLED TV – up to $1,000 off
Best Buy is offering Samsung's Q8F series of 4K TVs for a large discount. This deal includes 55-, 65-, and 75 and 82-inch models with Samsung's QLED display technology.View Deal
Almost gone: Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV
599.99 just $397.99 at Walmart
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K HDR Elite Smart TV – $1,497 (was $2,199) at Newegg
Don't pay dumb prices for Smart TVs. Case in point, you can save $700 on this 4K HDR QLED from Samsung – if you buy it quickly enough.View Deal
Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
$1,799.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon
Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV:
$17,998 $7,998 at Amazon
The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.View Deal
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD 9 Series Smart TV 2018:
$5,497 $4,997 at Amazon
Save $500 on Samsung's flagship 75-inch 4K HDR TV that's rarely ever discounted.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV (Q7F):
$1,899 $1,297 at Amazon
Save an incredible $602 on this 4K HDR 55-inch television you definitely don't want to miss during Black Friday.View Deal
LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:
$3,999 $3,196 at Amazon
The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $803 discounts we've seen this Black Friday season.View Deal
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:
$2,196 $1,696 at Amazon
The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.View Deal
Pioneer VSX-1131 7.2-Channel AV Receiver:
$600 $229 at Newegg
Save $370 off this top-rated receiver that features built-in dual band wi-fi and bluetooth wireless technology.View Deal
Insignia 1080p Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition):
$249 $189 at Amazon
This Full HD Smart TV was already incredibly affordable, but this $60 discount makes it exceedingly cheap. It doesn't have the sharpest picture next to modern 4K sets, but it could be perfect for adding a second or third Internet-connected screen to your home.View Deal
Google Chromecast:
$35 $25 on Jet
You can pick up one of the cheapest streaming devices for even cheaper on Jet. This deal runs from November 22 to 26. View Deal
Fire TV Recast 500GB:
$229 $179 at Amazon
The Fire TV Recast might be the perfect set top box as it can both stream and act as a DVR to record those said streams and other media for playback later. The only thing that makes it better is a $50 discount.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen):
$99 $59 at Amazon
Your home can instantly become a smart home with this bundle. It's the Amazon Echo Dot (the new one) and the Fire TV Stick. If you don't own both of these (especially a Fire TV Stick), you may be foolish.View Deal
Smartwatch deals
Looking for an Apple Watch 4? It's hard to find a good deal for Apple's newest, but you'll find great discounts on the Apple Watch 3. We also like the Samsung Galaxy Watch for its longer battery life and Fitbit. Every Black Friday, Fitbit always does well among consumers. 2018 will be no different.
Samsung Galaxy Watch:
$329 $259 on Jet
Our favorite watch of 2018 is now cheaper. t has a rotating bezel (for navigating around menus) and four-day battery life. This deal knocks over 20% off the list price (or $70) for the Galaxy Watch in black, though you can also get a discount on the rose gold version. View Deal
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular
$409 starts at $329 at Macy's
Macy's is gearing up for another major Apple Watch discount compared to the Series 4. This pays to wait a year, especially when Black Friday 2018 rolls around.View Deal
Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS + Cellular):
$629 $429 at B&H
In a rare deal, B&H has considerably discounted this more premium version of Apple Watch Series 3 with a stainless steel frame rather than aluminum and with cellular capabilities included for $200 off.View Deal
Fitbit Versa Special Edition (with NFC):
$228 only $179 on Jet
Love fitness and want to make payments on the go? This special edition for the Black Friday Fitbit Versa deal has NFC. View Deal
Fitbit Versa -
$199 now $149 at Walmart
The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so with this drop it's a very good choice. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch (although it doesn't have GPS).View Deal
Audio deals
Headphones and speakers are easy gifts to get, simply because everyone needs at least one of these items. For Black Friday 2018, you can finally get the big name brands like Beats and Bose without paying top dollar.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones:
$299 $239 on Jet
If you're looking for an early deal on headphones, try this pair of Solo3 by Beats, which connect over Bluetooth and boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Pick this deal up to get $60 off the list price.
Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset:
$79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Upgrade your gaming audio this Black Friday with a cool $30 off the Kraken Pro V2 headset. It comes with a retractable mic, in-line remote, comfy over-the-ear cushions and a lightweight, flexible design.View Deal
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones:
$349 $279 on Jet
In the market for fancier headphones? Pick up the Studio3 instead, which adds adaptive noise canceling to the mix for a better listening experience. This deal knocks a respectable $70 off the list price.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones:
$198 $99 at Jet
If you want quality audio during your workouts, try the Beats Powerbeats3 on for size. Connect to your device over Bluetooth and never worry about cords tangling up your exercise routine ever again.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones:
$349 $299 on Jet
If you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones for the home or office, Jet has pairs of Bose QuietComfort 35 II with a decent $50-off discount. This is one of the longer-running deals that's good from November 22 until December 1. View Deal
KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones –
$349.99 now $99.99
If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. View Deal
Only 2 left: Sony XB20 speaker:
$79.99 now $49.99 at Walmart
This is a speaker we've not spent any time, but is water resistant and if it's anything like others in the XB range you'll get some decent, bassy sound for not much dollar.View Deal
Laptop deals
This is the time of year to buy a new cheap laptop or a gaming laptop. It remains one of the most popular Black Friday deal categories. While iPads are popular, a lot of people can't live without a laptop.
MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $300 off at B&H Photo
This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $300 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.View Deal
MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017):
$2,799 just $2,149 at B&H
Apple's laptops are expensive, but you don't have to pay full price during Black Friday. A good example of this is the 2017 MacBook Pro, which is $650 off list price.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop:
$599 $399 at Best Buy
You can get an affordable laptop made even more affordable with this deal. This model includes an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal
Huawei MateBook X Pro:
$1,199 $1,099 at Newegg
You can grab TechRadar's best laptop of 2018 for a neat 100 bucks off the list price at Newegg until this Saturday. With a 13.9-inch, high-res screen and a standard fingerprint sensor, it's a nice deal. Use promo code MBLB111918QView Deal
Asus Chromebook C423:
$269 $229 at Newegg
This is one of the more modest Chromebook deals, offering a tidy $40 off the list price for a 14-inch HD display backed by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2:
$499 $349 at Samsung
You can get the current Wi-Fi-only version of this Chromebook for a cool 36% – or $150 – off the list price. That's a pro-grade Chromebook for the price of all the rest.View Deal
Asus Chromebook C223:
$229 $189 at Newegg
This is the cheapest Chromebook deal we've seen live before Black Friday. With 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage behind an 11.6-inch HD display, this is one of the more luxe models for below 200 bucks.View Deal
Samsung Notebook 7 Spin:
$899 $599 at Samsung
One of the latest 2-in-1 laptops from Samsung can be had for a sweet $300 – or 33% – off the list price starting on November 18. That's an Intel Core i5 machine with 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
New deal: Acer Aspire 5:
$699 $499 at Newegg
The Acer Aspire 5 is already an affordable laptop designed for users on a budget and now it costs as much as a premium Chromebook with this $130 off deal.View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 256GB):
$1,469 $1,099 at Office Depot
The latest version of Dell's flagship, souped up with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is available now at Office Depot for a large $370 off list price.View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (2018, GTX):
$1,569 $1,399 at Dell
Score the latest version of Dell's ultimate 15-inch laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, Intel Core i7 processing, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for a fine $170 off now ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 22 3000:
$449 $369 on Walmart
You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal
HP Pavilion 15.6, Intel Core i5 - $599 at Walmart
If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.
MSI Infinite A:
$1,099 $799 at Newegg
Your next gaming computer just got cheaper a few backs before Black Friday, with $200 instant savings and a $100 mail in rebate.View Deal
New deal: Gigabyte Aero 15X:
$2,299 $1,849 at Newegg
Not only is the Gigabyte Aero 15X one of the best well-equipped, thin-and-light gaming laptops on the market, it's also getting a great price discounted by $450 this Black Friday. View Deal
Acer Predator Helios 300:
$1,299 $1,171 at Amazon
This gaming laptop deal scores you not only a new Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1060 graphics behind a 15.6-inch, 144Hz 1080p display, but a free copy of the new Call of Duty during Black Friday 2018.View Deal
HP Pavilion All-in-One 27:
$1,309 $999 at HP
This 27-inch AIO PC comes with everything you need for everyday computing, including a $310 discount to make it even more affordable. Just know that this deal is only good until November 21.View Deal
HP Omen 15T:
$999 $749 at HP.com
This sweet gaming laptop deal nets you a 15.6-inch, 1080p display powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics and a 1TB hard drive as well as a copy of the latest Call of Duty.View Deal
Apple iMac 21.5-inch:
$1,699 $1,074.93 at Amazon
The Mac Mini might be back, but the most value oriented macOS machine is arguably the 21.5-inch iMac. This particular model we're featuring here is a mid-rang 2018 model equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display and 1TB storage drive. That's pretty much everything you'll need to get through a tough day and it has been heavily discounted by $624.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch) for just $349 – was $499
You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $150 off MSRP.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 720S:
$1,499 $1,382.20 at Newegg
This deal brings a high-end laptop into the mid-range with a neat $117 discount. That gets you a 13.3-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon Vega 10 graphics as well as a 512GB SSD. (Back in stock!)View Deal
ASUS ROG Strix Scar Gaming Laptop - now $799 (was $999)
Save $100 on this robust gaming laptop that was created for the ultimate gamer. View Deal
Asus ROG Strix GL503GE:
$1,039 $769 at Walmart
This stacked gaming laptop – with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display at 120Hz, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics – can be had for $270 off the list price.View Deal
Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop
$399 $279 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.View Deal
HP Laptop 15z:
$519 $319 at HP.com
This entry-level laptop from HP gets you a 15.6-inch, HD display powered by an AMD A9 processor and a 1TB spinning hard drive for a neat $200 off right now.View Deal
HP Notebook 15:
$519 $299 at HP.com
This 15.6-inch laptop comes packing an older Intel Core i3 processor and a 128GB SSD, but it should be a boon for the general user at such a steep discount of $220.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 920 (14-inch):
$1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo
Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
MSI GT75 Titan:
$2,799 $2,199 at Newegg
This monster gaming laptop, with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 128GB SSD/1TB HDD storage combo behind a 120Hz, FHD display, is now a whopping $600 off.View Deal
Asus VivoBook:
$749 $599 at Newegg
This VivoBook might be part of Asus mid-range laptop lineup, but it features some crazy specs including a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Nvidia graphics and a 1TB storage drive. Best of all, it's going for $150 off.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 920 (14-inch):
$1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo
Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal
Gigabyte Aero 15W for only $1,679 – was $1,999
High-end laptop deals like this one don't come around often. That's because it combines a price drop with a promo code, saving you a total of $170 off of a 15.6-inch laptop.View Deal
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060
$999 $749 at Walmart
This laptop features 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB 7200rpm HDD w/ 16GB optane memory. You can score 20% off on this TGTX 1060-based HP laptop at Walmart.View Deal
Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop
$999 $699 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $699. That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. (Currently out of stock.)View Deal
Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1:
$1,299 $899 at Amazon
Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal
Nov. 29: Acer Aspire Z3:
$599 $419 at Amazon
Never heard of a portable all-in-one PC? We'll its lot like a jumbo sized tablet powered by full-sized computer parts and a much bigger 17.3-inch screen. You'll also find it at a $180 discount just before Black Friday.View Deal
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop:
$1,049 $879 at HP
Save $170 on this entry-level gaming desktop that comes with everything you need to start on your road to esports stardom. Don't miss out on this one because, this deal will expire on November 21st.View Deal
HP Envy Desktop:
$1,399 $1,099 at HP
Although it might not look like it, this HP Envy is a mid-range gaming PC equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics. Best of all it comes at an incredibly low price point after a $300 discount.View Deal
Dell XPS Tower:
$609 $549 at Dell
This entry-level desktop from Dell comes rocking an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a tidy $60 off the list price.View Deal
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps |
$52.99 Now $39.99 per month
The scope of Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps package is dizzying. Those creative essentials Photoshop and Illustrator are in there of course, but you also get another 20+ applications for desktop and mobile - including inDesign, XD, After Effects and Dreamweaver - as well as 100GB of cloud storage.
Component deals
Building a PC and looking for component deals for Black Friday 20189? We have you covered with processor, memory and even VPN deals.
Intel Core i7-9700K:
$419 $409 at Newegg
Jump up to one of Intel's latest 8-core mainstream processors with this $10 off deal on the Intel Core i7-9700K. That might not seem like much of a discount, but this processor is practically brand new. (Back in stock!)View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING OC:
$869 $749 at Newegg
Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 2080 has proven to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, beating out its predecessor by a wide margin while introducing new ray tracing and AI-powered features. Newegg is offering one of the first decent discounts we've seen for the new GPU with this $120 off deal.View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC GAMING ACX 3.0 Black Edition:
$499 $349 at Newegg
Here's another graphics card deal you won't want to miss. This mid-range, factory overclocked GeForce card will be $130 cheaper on Black Friday. Includes a rebate.View Deal
Nov. 19: Asus ROG Strix GTX 1070 Ti:
$549 $429 at Newegg
This is probably the last time you'll see a deal for the Geforce GTX 1070 Ti, let alone find it on sale. So you definitely don't want to miss out on saving $120 on one of the best graphics cards. View Deal
Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD:
$239 $199 at Amazon
The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD is surprisingly affordable for being of the fastest operating drives on the market and you can pay even less for it with this $40 discount.View Deal
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 SC Gaming ACX 2.0:
$319 $209 at Newegg
Get this already affordable mid-range graphics card with a $110 discount (plus $20 rebate) that makes it one of the best component deals of Black Friday. (Available 11/23 – 11/26)View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini:
$539 $349 at Newegg
This is a gargantuan deal that will help you save $190 on the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini 8GB GDDR5 (Available 11/19 – 11/30)View Deal
WD Black NVMe SSD 1TB - now $259 (was $449) at Amazon
Upgrading a computer is all about getting a great value on each and every component. That's why we're excited about saving $190 on the fastest SSD ever thanks to Western Digital.View Deal
WD Blue SSD 1TB:
$189 $134.99 at Amazon
The WD Blue is one of the more affordable solid-state drives you can buy. After a $50 discount, you won't find a cheaper 1TB SSD this Black Friday season.View Deal
Corsair RMx Series RM750x – now $79 (was $129) at Newegg
Power supplies shouldn't cost you more than $100, so the price is right for this PSU that's exactly that price, on sale for $40 off for the next few days, and there's a $20 mail-in rebate.View Deal
Corsair CX Series CX500:
$69 $19.99 at Newegg
This is by far the cheapest power supply we've seen this Black Friday thanks to $25 in instant savings and another $24 off after rebate.
HP Envy Photo 6255 All in One Photo Printer with Wireless Printing
$129.89 $89.99 at Amazon
HP ENVY is an all-in-one photo printer that's selling for $40 cheaper. If you need to print at home, this is an easy solution.View Deal
Dell Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo:
$99.99 $59 on eBay
If you're in need of some new inputs to use with your shiny new PC, this combo from Dell should do the trick for users with basic needs and for an excellent price. (Currently out of stock.)View Deal
Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard:
$99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
There's 30% off the Ornata Chroma full size keyboard this Black Friday, with 16.8 million backlit colors, leather wrist rest and software support all included. The Mecha-Membrane keys combine membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches to deliver a soft, tactile experience. View Deal
Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle with Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, Abyssus Essential Mouse, Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad:
$149.97 now $95 at Walmart
Looking to kick start your journey to becoming a professional gamer this Black Friday? Then you'll want to pay attention as this great bundle deal hooks you up with a keyboard, mouse and pad for a low price.View Deal
Rosewill Neon M57:
$49.99 $9.99 at Newegg
You might have not heard of this mouse before, but does that really matter when you can save $40 on it right now?View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse:
$69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
With an advanced optical sensor and great ergonomics, the DeathAdder Elite mouse is a great choice for any budding professional gamer - and you can save $30 with this Black Friday deal.View Deal
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv:
$189 $149 at Newegg
The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is one of favorite and most progressive PC cases. It popularized PSU shrouds, fan trays and so many features. You can get this pioneering PC case and $20 discount and $20 rebate (for a total of $20 saved overall).View Deal
Thermaltake View 71:
$169 $99 at Newegg
Fully tempered glass PC cases like this are usually expensive, but this $70 discount helps bring the price back down to being reasonable. Includes rebate card to get full discount.View Deal
Corsair Carbide Series 270R:
$79 $39 at Newegg
There are plenty of PC cases on sale during Black Friday, but this one has seen the biggest discounts so far. You'll find this PC case at a $40 discount on Newegg after instant savings and a rebate.View Deal
NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender with Gigabit Ethernet
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
These can be life savers if you own or rent a home. It's $20 off through Amazon, a small price it pay for full speed W.View Deal
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 |
$59.99 Now $24.99 a year
There's 58% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment - a special software treat for Black Friday. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.
ExpressVPN |
$12.95 NOW $6.67 per month
With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.
PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)
This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more.
View Deal
Monitor deals
HP 24-inch monitor:
$249 $119 at HP
Thanks to this $130 discount, you won't find a cheaper monitor on sale this Black Friday. Act fast because this deal is going fast.View Deal
Acer 24-inch FHD FreeSync Gaming Monitor:
$149 $99 at Newegg
Enter in BFAD100 to get a $50 off, that'll help you score a great Full HD gaming monitor for just under $100? View Deal
Dell 32 Monitor D3218HN:
$349 $149 at Dell
Pick up this 32-inch, 1080p monitor for a fantastic $200 off way ahead of Black Friday straight from Dell's website. With a 1,200:1 contrast ratio and 8ms response time, it's ideal for general use. (Going fast!)View Deal
Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor
$199 $119 at Walmart
The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Deal
Tablet deals
Almost gone iPad 9.7 (2018) -
$329 now $249
Keep trying this Walmart deal for the iPad 9.7. It's sold one minute and back in stock the next. Whatever price you get it for, it's one of the best deals of Black Friday 2018.View Deal
iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2018):
$329 $284.95 at B&H Photo
This is a modest discount, but it's likely the best one you'll find this far in advance of Black Friday, especially on a brand-new model. Just remember: no accessories come included.View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) tablet
$119 now $99 at Amazon
Owning a 10-inch tablet doesn't have to cost you hundreds of dollars. According to Amazon, it should cost just $100. That's going to be the going rate starting today.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet:
$149 99 at Amazon
Get the adult version of Amazon's 10-inch tablet with a $50 discount this Black Friday season.View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was $99.99, now $69.99
Make up for all of the times you forgot your kid at school with this brand new Fire 7 kids tablet. It's now $30 off, but they don't know that.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is $129.99, soon $89.99
The HD version of Amazon's kids tablet costs a little bit more money, but it'll still be under $100 a week ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet was $199.99, now $149.99
The almighty 10-inch version of the kids tablet gives you a full HD screen and and one year of year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Parents can buy their kids love at these prices.View Deal
Fire 7 Tablet:
$49 $29 at Amazon
Amazon's small form-factor, 7-inch tablet is going for a sweet $20 off deal.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet + Show Mode Charging Dock:
$204 $144 at Amazon
Users will also find this $59 off deal on this 10-inch Amazon tablet. This is Amazon's biggest tablet, one to rival Apple's 9.7-inch iPad with a much cheaper price.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab E:
$224 $132 on Jet
Want a mid-range tablet to watch media on the go? The Samsung Galaxy Tab e is a decent choice, especially for this price. Pick one up with a serious discount on Jet's website.View Deal
Camera deals
Canon EOS 80D + EF-S 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 IS lens + Rode VIDEOMIC GO, and 32GB Sandisk Memory Card:
$1,349 $1,299 at Amazon
This is by far the best deal for the Canon 80D that not only bundles the DSLR with a great lens, but also stacks a microphone, 32GB SD card and Canon's electronic focus and zoom pulling accessory for a grand total of $50 in savings.View Deal
Canon EOS 80D (body only):
$1,199 $899 at Amazon
The Canon EOS 80D was one of the best DSLRs for shooting video in its day and it's still is plenty great. Now's your chance to save $300 on it.View Deal
Canon EOS 80D + EF-S 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 IS lens:
$1,799 $1,199 at Amazon
Move on up to Canon's intermediate zoom-lens and get an even bigger $600 discount.View Deal
Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses:
$846 $496 at B&H Photo
The Nikon D3500 is an amazingly affordable and great entry-level camera made even cheaper thanks to a $350 discount.View Deal
Nikon D5600 with 18-55mm lens:
$796 $646 at B&H Photo
Although this Nikon D5600 only comes with one lens, starts at a lower price further reduced by this more than $100 off deal.
Nikon D5600 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses:
$1,146 $696.95 at B&H Photo
This mid-range camera suddenly becomes as affordable as an entry level DSLR thanks to this $450 discount.
Nikon D7500 with 16-80mm lens:
$2,316 $1,746 at B&H Photo
Looking for a high-end DSLR? The Nikon D7500 might be just what you're looking for. This crop-sensor camera features a 20.9MP sensor, 4K video recording and now is your chance to save $570 on it.View Deal
Nikon D750 with 24-120mm lens:
$3,096 $1,896 at B&H Photo
If you've never had a full-frame camera before, the Nikon D750 is a solid choice and it's much more affordable with this $1,200 discount.View Deal
Nikon D500 with 16-80mm Lens:
$2,966 $2,396 at B&H Photo
The Nikon D750 is the king of crop sensor DSLRs equipped with a 20.9 MP sensor and 4K video recording. Now is your chance to save $570 on it.View Deal
Nikon D810 with 24-120mm Lens:
$4,096 $3,296 at B&H Photo
The Nikon D810 is fantastic full-frame DSLR that captures exceptionally sharp images with its 36.3MP sensor and now its $800 cheaper.View Deal
Nikon D7200 with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses kit:
$1,546 $996 at B&H Photo
Get a fully kitted DSLR with two of the only zoom lenses you'll ever need and a $550 discount to boot.View Deal
Canon EOS M50 with EF-M15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM:
$899 $599 at Amazon
Get Canon's micro-sized mirrorless camera complete with a expanding pancake lens for $300 off its usual sale price.View Deal
Panasonic Lumix GX85 with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lens:
$999 $497 at Amazon
The Panasonic Lumix GX85 is one of the best mirrorless cameras for shooting 4K video. Amazon is currently selling the camera in a dual lens bundle with a $502 discount.View Deal
New deal: Sony a7R III (body only):
$3,198 $2,799 at Amazon
Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera is a beastt thanks to both its 42.4MP sensor and mammoth price. Good news is Amazon will help you save $399 on this amazing shooter. View Deal
New deal: Sony A7 II with 28-70mm Lens Deluxe Kit:
$1,739 $999 at Amazon
If you're looking for an affordable full-frame camera this holiday season, $740 off this Sony A7 II camera kit is one of the best deal we've seen so far.View Deal
Fujifilm X-T2:
$1,599 $1,099 at Adorama
Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It's one of our favorite cameras of yesteryear and is going for a $500 off deal you shouldn't skip out on.View Deal
Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera (Body Only) – now $999 (was $1,699) at B&H Photo
The Canon 6D for under $,1000? It's so, thanks to this B&H deal in the lead up to Black Friday. It's $700 off for the critically acclaimed DSLR body.View Deal
Canon EOS M50 with EF-M15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM:
$899 $599 at Amazon
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III – Now $499 (was $649 ) at Adorama
This is a good entry-level DSLR, meaning you don't have to spend a boat load of money. It's just $500 after a solid $150 discount.View Deal
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III + 14-42mm EZ lens:
$799 $599 at Amazon
Here's one mirrorless camera we highly recommend getting this Black Friday and it's not just because it's currently selling for $200 off. It's also incredibly compact and versatile, with an elegant design to boot.View Deal
Mevo – now $179 (was $299)
Live streaming in 4K is simply easier thanks to this tiny Mevo camera. It's built for live streams and is $120 off in either color (black or white).View Deal
GoPro Fusion:
$699 $599 at B&H Photo
The GoPro Fusion is one of the more interesting 360-degree cameras that captures a 5.2K resolution video. If you were on the fence about buying it, the 360 camera is going for $100 off its regular price right now.View Deal
Canon EF 40mm f2.8 – now $129 (was $199) at Amazon
Buying lenses is a costly affair, especially after you just bought a DSLR. Luckily, Amazon has a $70 discount on this 40mm EF lens if you have a Canon DSLR.View Deal
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f3.5-6.3G ED VR:
$696 $596 at B&H Photo
The Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-300mm f3.5-6.3G ED VR is one of the most versatile lenses and now it's available with a $100 discount.
Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f1.8:
$500 $349 at Amazon
Despite being such a compact lens, this piece of glass captures some extremely sharp and bokehlicious images. It's also been heavily discounted by $150.View Deal
Olympus 25mm f1.8:
$400 $249 at Amazon
Looking for a great and cheap normal lens to walk around with and take photos of basically everything? Well this is just the thing you've been wanting and best of all its going on sale for $150 off.View Deal
Olympus M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8:
$400 $249 at Amazon
This is possibly the most affordable portrait lens you'll find during Black Friday. Don't think it being cheap, and further discounted by $150, means this is a bad lens though. The M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8 is an excellent piece of glass you'll want to add to your arsenal.View Deal
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm f1.2 Pro lens:
$1,199 $999 at Amazon
Here's your chance to go pro and save $200 while your at it. Olympus' professional grade normal lens is going for a great Black Friday deal. View Deal
Drone deals
DJI Mavic Air with Remote Controller:
$799 $649 at Amazon
The DJI Mavic Air is the drone we recommend to most people. It features a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features. We also recommend it because it's currently selling for $150 off its usual price.View Deal
DJI Mavic Pro:
$899 $759 at Adorama
The DJI Mavic Pro was once one of the best drones in the world for several very good controls. It combined 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. In case you missed picking it up when it launched, now is the perfect time – after all, it's going for $140 off.View Deal
DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo)
$1,299 $929 at B&H Photo
Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with $370 in instant savings.View Deal
With controller: DJI Spark + Controller Combo:
$399 $369 at Amazon
The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $30 discount.View Deal
DJI Spark:
$399 $349 at Adorama
The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $50 discount.View Deal
Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle:
$499 $299 at B&H Photo
The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $200 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal
Toy deals
Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop Kit:
$200 $136.87 at Amazon
This 12-in-1 robotics kit is going for 32% off ahead of Black Friday for a savings of $63.View Deal
Lego Duplo Around The World:
$99 $85.22 at Amazon
Lego Duplo is the fun and safe way to get your kids started with Lego, so be sure to pick up this rare $14 discount on this kid friendly set. This is an Amazon-exclusive so you won't find this deal anywhere else.View Deal
Barbie Pop-Up Camper Vehicle:
$99 $84 at Amazon
Playhouse are so dated, that's why we're excited about this Barbie camper van being on sale for $15 ahead of Black Friday.View Deal
DMXslots Racer G2 (Instant Speed Controller) Vehicle:
$149 $99 at Amazon
Shift into high gear with this $50 discount on a track racing kit that's sure to entertain the kids.View Deal
Phone deals
Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9: $300 off with carrier activation
This Best Buy deal knocks $300 off the list price of a Samsung Galaxy S9 (regularly $719), S9 Plus (regularly $839) or Note 9 (regularly $999) if you sign up with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint.View Deal
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: $400 off with carrier activation
This Best Buy deal takes off $400 from the list price of the recently-released Google Pixel 3 (regularly $799) and Pixel 3 XL (regularly $899) phones if you sign up with Verizon. This deal is valid through November 24.View Deal
Huawei Mate 10 Pro unlocked:
$529 $499 on Newegg
Now that the brand-new (and pricey) Huawei Mate 20 Pro is on the market, here's a modest $30 off its predecessor. Last year's Mate 10 Pro is still a powerful smartphone and an absolute steal at this price.View Deal
Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB unlocked:
$529 $467.95 on Jet
Now that the Mate 20 Pro has been released, get even more of a discount on its predecessor, the still-powerful Mate 10 Pro. This deal gets you 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. View Deal
Huawei Mate SE 64GB unlocked:
$249
If you're looking for an affordable smartphone, pick up a Huawei Mate SE with a $40 off discount. This model comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM - not the best specs on the market, but enough to keep you chatting and browsing the web.
Moto X (4th Generation) 32GB:
$259 $179 at Amazon
Moto are value packed and feature the closest thing to a stock Android experience after Google's much more expensive Pixel phones. Thanks to this Prime Exclusive deal you can pick it up for a $60 discount.View Deal
Razer Blade: $300 off from Microsoft
Now that the new Razer Blade 2 is out, you can get last year's model (which is still solid) for $300 off.
LG G6+ (128 GB, Unlocked):
$799 $399 at Amazon
The LG G6+ was one of the sleeper hit phones of last year and while it might be old, this is still a great handset that features a 18:9-inch screen just like any modern smartphone. Don't miss out on it again because this deal take 50% off the regular price for $400 in savings.View Deal
Sprint: iPhone XR: free lease with second iPhone from Sprint
Sprint is offering a free iPhone XR lease when you lease another iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.View Deal
Verizon: iPhone XR / XS / XS Max / X: $100 to $300 of from Verizon
Verizon is offering $100 off new iPhone models and last year's iPhone X for upgrading customers or $300 off for new lines with a trade in.View Deal
AT&T: iPhone XR / XS / XS Max / X / 8 / 8 Plus: Buy one, get one up to $750 off from AT&T
AT&T is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on new iPhones with a qualifying service and new line. The deal is available on iPhone 8 and newer, and will discount the second iPhone by up to $750.View Deal
T-Mobile: iPhone XR / XS / XS Max: up to $750 off with trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering a substantial discount on new iPhones when you trade in an old phone. You can get up to $750 off in total. If you want an iPhone XR for free, this is the deal for you.View Deal
T-Mobile: iPhone 8 – up to 100% off with trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is discounting the price of many phones up to $750 off with a new line and eligible trade-in. For the iPhone 8, you can get 100% off.View Deal
Galaxy S9 64GB:
$719 $319 from Samsung w/ Verizon activation
This is the best deal we've found, so long as you're ready to sign up with Verizon. If so, you can get a new 64GB Galaxy S9 for $319 with an eligible trade-in. The deal starts November 22.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – now $519 (was $719 at Amazon)
The Galaxy S9 is at its lowest price on Amazon, which is great for an Android phone that just came out in March. View Deal
S9 64GB unlocked:
$719 $519 on Samsung
As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies.View Deal
Galaxy S9 64GB dual SIM unlocked
$719 $594 on Amazon
If you wanted the dual SIM version of the above deal in the Lilac Purple Hue (other colors cost a fraction more), it can be yours for over $100 off the regular price.View Deal
Note 9 128GB unlocked:
$999 $799 at Samsung's
Samsung is dropping a significant discount on the Note 9, its ur-flagship with included stylus.View Deal
Early Black Friday 2018 deals to continue
Just because a lot of deals are available ahead of Black Friday doesn't mean retailers are done with early Black Friday deals. No. Amazon, for example, will discount all of its Amazon Echo speakers on November 22, which seems like the biggest day for the Black Friday online shopping season. Here's what you'll be able to save on soon.
When do Black Friday 2018 deals end?
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates change every year, but they're the same days – the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. And really, the routine is the same.
That means Black Friday ends on Sunday and Cyber Monday 2018 begins. In that time, we're going to see. We're going to see 4K TVs on sale from Samsung, LG, Sony, and especially TCL. We really appreciate their TCL Roku TV. Cameras will be on sale from Canon and Nikon, but the most popular camera deals will come from GoPro. No the new GoPro Hero 7 Black won't get a steep discount, but the older GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black will see significant price drops.
Top US retailers with the best Black Friday 2018 are expected to be Walmart, Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, GameStop, and Jet.
When it comes to video game consoles, Nintendo Switch may get its second year of big deals (it was massively popular last year – and actually in stock), and PS4 and Xbox One will continue to be big sellers on Black Friday. Overall, the best value comes from games bundled with the system rather than reduced prices.
The best noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphone, and Bluetooth speakers are gadgets that just about everyone on your holiday wish list will want in 2018. The same goes for even bigger ticket items: the best iPads, Chromebooks, and fitness trackers, and DSLRs.
You're going to see a lot on sale in these categories, and from these stores – some of which will have early deals in the days and weeks ahead of Black Friday:
What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
The Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate is an important one. You don't want to buy something for Black Friday only to have it become cheaper on Cyber Monday.
Or do you? Our best advice is to buy everything you need on Black Friday and keep a watch on additional price drops on Cyber Monday. If it's all cheaper on Cyber Monday, return your Black Friday item (or cancel it if that option is still available) and walk away with the cheapest price possible.
But, in advance, Black Friday usually offers steep discounts in stores, while Cyber Monday is almost strictly an online sale. Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are very keen to keep you shopping all weekend long, so they often slowly roll out deals (with 'rollback prices' in Walmart's case) to keep you browsing throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.
Why do Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter?
There are two reasons why Black Friday Matters and why Cyber Monday is beginning to matter even more in 2018 than it did a few years ago.
First, Black Friday is when we save up to spend our money on gifts for others (and of course merchandise for ourselves). It's for good reason: almost everything we want is on sale, thanks to retailers who have an interest in selling us on as much of their products as possible. Best Buy will gladly discount a PS4 console bundle by $100 if you're going to buy two or three games with it.
Second, it's when everything comes out. Notice that new GoPro cameras come out right before Black Friday every year and so do new Apple iPhones – the tech product cycle is almost geared toward this invent sales holiday weekend.
It's more of what you want at the prices you've wanted all year. Even better, all of the old versions (so the prior GoPro action camera and year-old iPhone X) will be remarkably cheaper in 2018. You can find the deepest discounts on year-old items.
What sort of deals will we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?
Black Friday prediction are easy to make in 2018 because the sales follow a pattern. Here's a quick list of what we anticipate:
- Amazon will heavily discount its own stuff
- Apple will offer something small, such as gift cards or Beats headphones
- 4K TVs are going to get massive discounts
- There will be really big price drops on laptops
- Some accessories will be brilliant value
- You really don’t want to take out a phone contract in the months leading up: networks' Black Friday deals slash the up-front and monthly costs
- DSLRs and mirrorless camera will be cheaper and so will lenses
- eBay will run Black Friday deals on new products, not just second-hand items
Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become pretty predictable too. You can expect:
- iPads are routinely on sale, especially at Target and Best Buy
- Fashion retailers such as ASOS to offer site-wide discounts
- Electrical retailers to offer deals on small appliances and white goods
- A continuation of many retailers’ existing Black Friday promotions
The top deals of Black Friday last year
It was hard to find Nintendo Switch last year, never mind find it on sale. But we did manage to exclusively discover some price drops a year ago. That made it an instant top-seller.
We also found the iPhone 7 deal ever, a discount on the iPhone X that chipped away at its $1,000 price, and tempting unlocked Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8 deals.
PS4 and Xbox One bundles continue to be big sellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It seems like every year, as they age (and get better games), retailers are more willing to drop prices on these consoles. That's win-win for consumers.
Amazon continues to mark down its own products: Kindle, Fire tablets and, of course, Echo speakers see dramatic price cuts. We won't see these discounts again until Amazon Prime Day 2019.
The top deals of Cyber Monday last year
Listing the best Cyber Monday deals last year started off with cheap iPads. Apple's iPad Pro is wildly expensive for the average consumer. But on that special Monday date last year, you could get up to $120 off the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad.
Sonos speakers and the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 were also big sellers thanks to price cuts. Yes, Apple's HomePod had just launched and MacBooks do remain very popular, but Sonos and Microsoft have offered better prices (and better value). That was true last year and may remain true in 2018.
Top deals to expect on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018
Expect more pre-Black Friday deals than ever and for Cyber Monday to actually begin on 'Cyber Sunday' and even 'Cyber Weekend' as Amazon and others like to call it.
US retailers are stretching out the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period in an effort to keep you shopping. It's like a supermarket putting the Milk and the cereal several aisles apart. There are loads of goods in between that will distract you.
But that's good news because while you may buy a bit more, you'll do so at far cheaper prices. In 2018, with the US economy on the rebound, shopping during Black Friday may be a bit easier for the American consumer.
Though it's not Black Friday just yet, we can tell our deals predictions ahead of November 23. We have a good track record year to year.
New iPad 2018, iPad Pro, and iPhone XS
Apple's cheaper New iPad 2018 may be even cheaper several months after it came out. It's $329 right now, and that could easily be $299 at Walmart, Best Buy or Target, if the retailers are vying for every dollar you have.
An even bigger price drop may come from the iPad Pro. No, not the brand new iPad Pro 2018, but the iPad Pro from mid-2017. Especially on eBay, we see older iPad Pro models get big discounts, and really, they're almost as good except for a few new features.
Will the iPhone XS be on sale for Black Friday? Yes and no. It just launched, so you may not see dramatic price drops, but expect US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint to offer incentives for signing up for contracts. A lot of times, they'll pay you more money for your older phone when you trade it in to buy a new iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy S9
Bad news for Samsung is good news for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the Samsung Galaxy S9 didn't sell well when it launched earlier this year, the company needs to move inventory. That means we fully expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked to be far cheaper at the end of 2018. That lines up well for the holidays. The Galaxy Note 9 may also see some discounts, but it won't be as steep.
PS4 and Xbox One
There's no more Toys R Us anymore, but we expect other US retailers to pick up the slack on PS4 and Xbox One console bundles. They often pair games you were going to buy anyway with the game system at a cheaper price.
Sony's PS4 has been a particularly hot seller whenever TechRadar posts deals about it. Yes, the Nintendo Switch is popular, too, but gamers find PS4 deals to be even more tempting, and Walmart readily discounts it. In 2018, the PlayStation VR headset may be pushed with the console again, so keep that in mind, especially for Cyber Monday. Games like Spider-Man PS4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the ones to watch out for.
Microsoft needs to move more Xbox One consoles to catch up. That's equally good news for you, since the price could use a drop between now and Black Friday. There are some excellent games on the system as we approach five years with the console, so you're in for good prices and great entertainment.
Cheap 4K TVs
If you don't own a 4K TV yet, then 2018 is the time to buy it because we fully expect, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to lead the charge on price drops in this area.
4K TV deals are almost certainly going to be where we see the deepest discounts on any product category. They started out expensive – tens of thousands of dollars – but even new 4K OLED TVs have come down in price. You can even buy a big, smart 4K TV for $500.
Our favorite retailer brand in the US has been TCL. Specifically, the TCL Roku TV 2018 has become a great value for everything it offers: 4K resolution, HDR, at a great screen size at a low price – our top recommendation is $650 for a 55-inch TV.
Amazon Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and Fire tablets
Amazon is smart. It's offering cheap electronics to gain a wedge into your budding smart home. Amazon Echo with Alexa are a great example of this. Once you get one – with a hard-to-dismiss price of $29.99 for the Echo Dot – you'll be more inclined to buy something else that's Alexa-compatible for a higher price.
Amazon's tablets and ereaders work the same way. Buying into their Fire HD 10 Tablet and Kindle Paperwhite, typically with $40 to $80 discounts, puts you into the Kindle and Amazon Video ecosystem. But that's okay if you're a Prime member anyway.
Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?
The first known mention of Black Friday was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the issue of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.
At the same time, police in the US were using the phrases 'Black Friday' and 'Black Saturday' to describe the horrendous traffic jams that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 some retailers tried to market the day as 'Big Friday' instead, but that one didn’t take off.
Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?
The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam.
It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.
Are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals real?
Oooh, the big question: generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe.
As with any sales event, you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behavior.
If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents.
And, some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.
How is TechRadar showing the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals?
On our Black Friday 2018 deals page and on our Cyber Monday 2018 deals page. We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we’ll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. So whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or a PSVR, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.
How should I prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans.
They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred dollars apparently having MSRPs of a million jillion dollars. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery.
It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.
How can I stay safe on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam.
Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.
What about physical safety? Wasn’t everybody kung fu fighting on Black Friday?
Yes, they were. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. The combination of bargain-crazed shoppers and poor crowd control has long made Black Friday synonymous with injuries and the odd scuffle, and sometimes much more serious trouble – in 2011 a woman pepper-sprayed rival bargain hunters in a California Walmart, while in 2016 a shopper was shot outside a Macy’s in New Jersey.
Cyber Monday didn’t attract the same kind of trouble as it’s always been an internet event, and the more Black Friday moves online the fewer fisticuffs we're seeing.
- Check out our tips to avoid scams on Black Friday