Best devices to get the most out of your binge-watching sessions

There is no denying that many consumers are moving away from consuming content only from traditional satellite television services. Some are even eager to wait for their favourite movies to arrive on the OTT they’re subscribed to after their run at the theatres.

There is a wide range of devices that can help to enhance the experience of watching movies and binge-watch your favourite shows from the comfort of your home. Just choosing the right smart TV or smartphone is not the only way to ensure an immersive experience. Many other products like headphones, speakers or tablet PCs will also improve the overall experience.

While we do curate the list of movies to binge-watch over the weekend, we’ve gone a step further to design a buying guide that gives the best home entertainment experience. The guide includes a mix of both affordable and premium products from companies like OnePlus, Sony, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, JBL, Poco, and Motorola just to name a few.

A few of these products have been reviewed. We've listed products based on the features that we believe are value for money.

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Specifications Dimension: 50-inches Display Type: LED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD OS: Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 Speakers: 24W RAM: 2GB Storage: 8GB Reasons to buy + Great viewing experience + Vibrant colour production + Good audio performance Reasons to avoid - Does not support Dolby Vision or Atmos

OnePlus has spent its years in the Indian smart TV segment for years perfecting its product lineup. While the company did enter the market with the OnePlus TV Q-series, they've seen better demand for more affordable models.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro series is the company's most affordable range of 4K Ultra HD smart TVs. It is available in 43-inches and 50-inch models and offers some of the best visual experiences in the living room. It provides a vibrant colour production and supports HDR10+ and HLG. Standard connectivity options are available on the television like eARC via HDMI 2.1 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The downside would be the absence of Dolby Vision. While most of the content on OTT services like Amazon Prime Video does support regular HDR, Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar experience will be affected. The more premium QLED models are worth looking into as well if you're okay with the price that it comes for.

Sony Bravia X74K LED Smart TV Specifications Dimension: 55-inches Display Type: LED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD OS: Google TV Speakers: 20W Reasons to buy + Vibrant colour production + 4K upscaling + Stock Google TV Reasons to avoid - Does not support Dolby Vision or Atmos

Sony is known for one of the best displays on the market. Among Samsung and LG, the company has its own unique set of products that are good choices for your home entertainment systems.

The company recently refreshed its lineup of affordable 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs. The Sony Bravia X74K series is one of them. It offers some of the premium features from the more expensive Bravia lineup. While you again miss out on Dolby Vision and Atmos support, what you get in return is one of the industry's finest display tech. The screen is vibrant and you get a slim bezel-less design too.

Sony's proprietary X1 processor can also upscale content from 2K to 4K it also improves colour accuracy using the X-Reality Pro feature too.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Specifications Dimension: 55-inches Display Type: OLED Resolution: 4K Ultra HD OS: Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 Speakers: 30W RAM: 3GB Storage: 32GB Reasons to buy + Affordable in comparison to competitors + Great viewing experience + Supports Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Reasons to avoid - Experience lag when browsing through the UI

Xiaomi's first foray into the OLED smart TV segment is a surprising one. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV series packs a lot of features that come at more premium prices.

However, with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos while running Android TV 11, this smart TV is one of the best buys right now. In comparison to QLED displays, the OLED panels provide better colour reproduction that will enhance your movie experience at home. It also comes with support for selected movies that are IMAX Enhanced as well.

In terms of connectivity, it is one of the few products in this price range that come with Wi-Fi 6.

Smartphones

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Specifications Display: 6.55-inch FHD+, 90Hz Processor: Snapdragon 778G RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128GB Rear camera: 64+8+5MP Front camera: 20MP Battery: 4250mAh Charging: 33W Weight: 158g Thickness: 6.8mm Reasons to buy + Light and slim design + Excellent display + Good cameras + Telemacro camera Reasons to avoid - Smaller battery than others - Slower charging than others

Xiaomi Mi Lite 11 NE has been one of the most recommended smartphones in our buying guides and sale offers this year. The smartphone is still feature-packed and remains a good buy for content consumption.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE features a Dolby Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and also comes with stereo speakers. The slim design and lightweight profile also add a benefit for users who binge-watch for long hours. It becomes easier to watch movies without giving your arms or fingers fatigue.

Poco F4 5G Specifications Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 870 RAM: 6/8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Rear camera: 64+8+2MP Front camera: 20MP Battery: 4,500 mAh, 67W Weight: 195g Thickness: 7.7mm Reasons to buy + Fantastic display + Snappy performance + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Basic looking design - Poor low-light photography - Software has pre-installed bloatware

Poco's most recent entry into the mid-range smartphone market is also another alternative to the Mi 11 Lite NE. Mostly for the chipset. The software experience is the same across both devices, so, you aren't missing out on much.

With the Poco F4 5G, you get a flagship chipset clubbed with an AMOLED display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. The stereo speakers also enable Dolby Atmos thus providing a complete package for binge-watching enthusiasts.

Plus, the smartphone still remains a great gaming device due to the Snapdragon 870 chipset that it comes with.

iPhone 13 Specifications Weight: 174g Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm OS: iOS 15 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1170 x 2532 CPU: A15 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: Up to 19 hours Rear camera: 12MP+12MP Front camera: 12MP Reasons to buy + Strong battery life + Powerful internals Reasons to avoid - Minimal design changes - No 120Hz screen

If you're up for a premium device, Apple's iPhone 13 would be a good choice. You get flagship-level performance, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and access to Apple's streaming service.

Many of the shows and movies on Apple TV+ are created using the Dolby Vision HDR format. While it may not have the extensive library of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, you do get some award-winning shows at affordable rates.

Club the smartphone with an AirPods Pro, and you get the best portable home theatre experience in your pocket.

Tablet PCs

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications Weight: 511g Display: 11-inch Resolution: 2560 x 1600 OS: MIUI for Pad based on Android 11 CPU: Snapdragon 860 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128/256 GB Battery: 8,720 mAh Rear camera: 13MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + 120Hz high refresh rate display + Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos + Large display with Dolby Vision Reasons to avoid - No LTE model

Xiaomi's debut into the Indian tablet PC market was the most awaited moment. And the company did not disappoint. The Xiaomi Pad 5 may not have flagship-level chipsets like the 9th Generation iPad. But it offers many of the crucial features required to make it an entertainment device.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 11-inch display which supports Dolby Vision which is not available even on Apple's entry-level iPad. It also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The software hardware on the tablet PC ensure that the speakers orient the surround sound based on how you're holding the device.

An additional benefit is that the Xiaomi Pad 5 will continue to be a good gaming device too since it features 120Hz refresh rate.