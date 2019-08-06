The best Bluetooth speakers available in India 2019

Best Bluetooth Speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar India's round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers in 2019.

Bluetooth speakers have come a long way from being tinny and weak. They are now good enough to be used for your personal needs as well as a house party. All you need to worry about is charging them up, connecting them with your phone and tapping that play button.

Improvements in Bluetooth technology meant that they're able to offer a very capable audio experience in their own right. Further, improvements in the battery technology and capacities means that you don’t have to worry about charging these speakers for days.

If you are on the lookout for a good Bluetooth speaker, here's our shortlist of some of good options. Some are rugged, some are stylish, some are weatherproof and some aren't fit for the outdoors - read through and take your pick.

UE Boom 3

1. UE Boom 3

Simply the best cordless speaker

Weight: 544g | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 90Hz-20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.75" drivers and two 1.75" x 3" passive radiators | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes USB charging: Yes

Brilliant design

Powerful sound

Want something that fulfils all your needs – be it a house party or you simply like your music loud? The UE Boom 3 might be just what you need. It offers thumping and loud audio without distortion at high volumes; is light enough to carry on a camping trip but remains durable enough to tumble in a bag unprotected.

There are certainly more detailed speakers out there (see: Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin down below), but at a price that's relatively affordable to all, the UE Boom 3 hits all the right notes for the third year in a row.

2. JBL Charge 3

A near-perfect balance between sound, features and price

Weight: 798g | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.7" drivers and two passive radiators | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: 3.0 | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Kicking bass response

Waterproof

Exposed woofers

JBL is a very well-known name when it comes to audio accessories, and the company maintains its reputation with the Charge 3. As a package, the JBL Charge 3 offers a compelling set of features and excellent sound quality to boot. It punches well above its weight, playing it loud and distortion-free.

The Charge line of speakers have been on our shortlist of recommendations for a long time and the latest iteration maintains JBL’s dominance in the portable Bluetooth speaker market.

3. Bose SoundLink Mini II

Slightly dated, but still one of the best sounding wireless speakers

Weight: 667g | Dimensions: 2 x 7.1 x 2.3 inches (H x W x D) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Wireless range: 30 ft (10 m) | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: N/A | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: No

Stellar sound

Built like a tank

Compact form factor

No NFC or multipoint Bluetooth

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is more than four years old now, making it ancient by modern standards of consumer electronics. However, writing off the SoundLink Mini II because of this would be a mistake, given the fact that it still is one of the best sounding wireless speakers.

The SoundLink Mini II punches way above what its size would suggest, offering deep bass, fizzy highs and a lush midrange. It proves that small speakers don’t always have to compromise on the sound quality.

4. UE Wonderboom

One of the best-sounding waterproof speakers you can buy

Weight: 425g | Dimensions: 102 x 93.5mm (H x D) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Wireless range: 100 ft (33 m) | Frequency response: 80 Hz – 20 kHz | Drivers: two 40 mm active drivers and two 46.1mm x 65.2mm passive radiators | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: N/A | Aux-in: No | USB charging: No

360-degree sound

Multipoint pairing

Waterproof

Slightly confined sounding

Another entry from UE in our list, the UE Wonderboom is a great option if you are looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that you can carry outdoors. UE has taken the Roll 2 and fixed most of the flaws that you could notice.

In our eyes, the UE Wonderboom bests the Roll 2 in just about every way. If you’re looking for one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market today, it’s hard to do better than the UE Wonderboom.

5. Bose SoundLink Color II

A vibrant Bluetooth speaker that packs impressive sound

Weight: 544g | Dimensions: 5.25 x 5 x 2.25 inches (H x W x D) | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: N/A | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

Fun, curvy design

Booming sound

Average battery life

Only splash-proof

The SoundLink Color II is slightly easier to carry around when you’re out and about. Combine this with Bose’ excellent audio mastery, you have a great, easy to carry Bluetooth speaker on your hands.

If you’re looking for something from Bose to take with you on your next hike, the SoundLink Color II is the company’s only splash-proof speaker that can stand up to the elements with an IPX4 rating.

6. Marshall Kilburn

Vintage looks with excellent sound

Weight: 3kg | Battery life: Up to 20 hours | Wireless range: N/A | Frequency response: 62 - 20,000Hz | Drivers: two 3/4-inch dome tweeters, one 4-inch woofer | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Bass and treble controls

Earth-pounding bass

No playback controls

Not as portable as competition

One of the important aspects that most buyers tend to focus on while buying a Bluetooth speaker is its portability and durability. Skip the Kilburn if you cannot compromise on these two aspects – the Kilburn is heavy and doesn’t offer any sort of water resistance.

However, if your primary concern is sound quality, you cannot go wrong with the Kilburn. It might seem a bit pricey, but the audio performance and the retro looks are worth it.

7. JBL Flip 4

A life-friendly speaker that doesn't skimp on sound

Weight: 515g | Battery life: Up to 12 hours | Wireless range: 40 feet | Frequency response: 70Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: 2 x 40mm | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.2 | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

Decent, rugged design

Plenty of bass

Underwhelming mid-range sound

Slightly basic looks

As the name suggests, the JBL Flip 4 is an outdoor-friendly, rough-and-tough speaker that lets you focus on enjoying your moments without worrying about the speaker.

While its easy to carry the Flip 4 around without worrying too much, its sound quality isn’t really up to scratch, all things considered.

(Image credit: boAt)

8. boAt Stone 1000

A rugged, idiot-proof speaker

Weight: 1.5Kg | Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 2.1 + EDR | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

boAt is another well-known name when it comes to accessories. Its 14-watt stereo speaker and 8-hour battery life means you don’t have to worry about performance. Its rugged design and water resistance mean you can be carefree and live in the moment without having to worry about its safety.

(Image credit: Sony)

9. Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB10

Your companion on rides

Weight: 259g | Battery life: Up to 16 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.2 | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

The Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB10 is another tumbler design entry in this list. It looks minimalist and gets out of your way, with extra bass and punchy sound. You also get NFC connectivity in addition to Bluetooth.

Sony claims that these speakers can last for up to 16 hours, so you can go on a day long listening spree without reaching for the charger.

Note: Not all the speakers listed here are tested by the Indian team. Some of them have been recommended by our global team, but all are available in India.