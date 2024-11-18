Wait, really? Sennheiser's 5-star Momentum 4 Wireless headphones just dropped to a new lowest-ever price for Black Friday!

Folks, get ready because Black Friday sales are landing thick and fast now – and top of my best Black Friday headphones deals guide in the UK simply has to be this deal on Sennheiser's five-star noise-cancelling headphones.

Right now at Amazon, their regular £300 asking price has dropped to just £179, which is not only an incredible £121 saving on a set of cans I called "unbeatable at the level" (thanks to their stunning sound zones and 60-hour battery), but is also £19 cheaper than they're ever been spotted before.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £300 now £179.99 at Amazon UK The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones serve up a truly glorious sound that is among the best we’ve heard for the price. Their 60-hour battery life also has to be admired – most rival pairs simply don’t come close. This is the lowest price we've seen them for to date (they dropped to £199 recently at John Lewis, but Amazon has undercut that deal by over £19), so get a pair of flagship five-star headphones for a great price.

Sennheiser’s elite over-ears tick all the right boxes. Along with the aforementioned stellar sound and solid battery life, they deliver great noise-cancellation and call-handling – which you can read about in my glowing Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review.

Elsewhere, there's support for aptX and aptX Adaptive wireless Bluetooth codecs, to stream higher-quality audio if your source device can unpack it – and your music streaming service is, well, a step up from Spotify.

I must also give a quick shout-out to Sennheiser's excellent ‘Sound Zones’ feature, which lets you create custom sonic profiles for different locations, to automatically activate or deactivate whenever you enter or leave a specified zone (think the gym, the office, as you approach your front door at home). Frankly, it's awesome.

This is the best price I’ve seen in the UK, and for sure it won’t last past Black Friday weekend. The Momentum 4 Wireless were released on August 9, 2022, but that's hardly old when you consider that the hugely popular Sony WH-1000XM5 launched back in May 2022 – and you can read our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless vs Sony WH-1000XM5 feature if you want more head-to-head info.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your cans, this is a superb early Black Friday deal. My advice? You cannot go wrong here. After all, Lufthansa's letting people borrow a pair on first-class flights, so they're literally a first class pair of headphones now!