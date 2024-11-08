Sennheiser's best wireless headphones just became a perk of first-class flights – or you can buy a pair in this record-low Black Friday deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 will be issued to Lufthansa first class flyers 'for the duration of the flight'

Amazon's running a great Black Friday deal for UK buyers

US buyers might want to wait for Black Friday

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones are among the best wireless headphones you can buy, gaining the full five stars in our review. And now they're taking to the skies – but you don't need to be a high flier to enjoy a pair thanks to a newly discovered huge discount (in the UK, that is).

Let's talk about the skies first. Sennheiser has teamed up with Lufthansa for an in-flight collaboration. Travelers in the newest Lufthansa Allegris First Class suites (see main image. Pretty swish, no?) will be offered a special Lufthansa-branded edition of the Momentum 4 Wireless to use "for the duration of the flight". (Boo!)

They're well suited to flight: battery life is up to 60 hours, more than enough to travel the globe, and their noise cancellation makes light work of engine thrum. But don't worry if your travel budget doesn't quite stretch that far, because we've also spotted a really big discount for those of us in the UK. Hopefully similar discounts are coming to the US too – check our best Black Friday headphones deals for top discounts where you are.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless' best-ever Black Friday discount

Amazon UK is currently selling the Momentum 4 for £199, which is the cheapest we've ever seen them. The lowest these headphones have ever been is just shy of £245 late last year, so it's a top deal on first-class cans, quite literally.

Things aren't quite so cheap over at Amazon US, where the lowest price we've seen is $219 and the usual price tends to be around $250. Right now they're sitting at $289.98, so perhaps a swathe of Black Friday deals is incoming…

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones: was £309.99 now £199.99 at Amazon UK This is the lowest price we've seen yet and an excellent deal on Sennheiser's best wireless headphones for UK buyers: the cheapest they'd been before now is £219, and that was ages ago. This is a massive saving on not just the RRP but on the usual selling price too.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones: was $379.95 now $289.98 at Amazon US You might want to hang on for Black Friday here, because while this deal is a significant saving on the RRP we've seen Amazon and other US retailers offer the MOMENTUM 4 for even less.

These splendid over-ears were released in August 2022 and their relative age (the world of wireless listening gear moves at a startling pace, doesn't it?) is the only reason you might think twice on them.

For sound, comfort and feature set they're incredibly good – one great perk is ‘Sound Zones’. You can create up to 20 profiles (think office, train, gym, home and so on) featuring specific EQ and noise isolation levels – which will magically activate or deactivate when you enter or leave a specific 'zone' wearing the Momentum 4 Wireless. Want max ANC and a bass injection to kick in as soon as you get within throwing distance of the train station? Want to dip into office chatter – but don't want to fiddle with the app (good though it is) at your desk? Sound Zones will make it happen.

Elsewhere you're getting Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint pairing, aptX and aptX Adaptive higher-resolution audio support (if your file is good enough), Sennheiser's splendid Sidetone tech, which makes your own voice easier to hear during calls, a 'Sound Check', which involves listening to your favorite music to help you create custom presets, and Adaptive ANC, which includes a slider to tweak how much extraneous noise you want to shut out. All in all, they're still excellent in 2024.

