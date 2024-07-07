This tiny, powerful Sony Bluetooth speaker is a great early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day may not be here just yet, but there are already a few tasty deals bubbling to the surface. One product that’s available at a cut price is the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker which can be yours for just $48 at Amazon – that’s 20% off its list price.

Something fantastic about this offer is that it applies to every color variant of the XB100, meaning you can get your hands on the mini Bluetooth speaker in Black or one of the more funky options including Blue, Light Gray, or – my personal favorite – Orange. If you’re hosting a gathering this summer, this small-sized speaker offers an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours, meaning you can keep the tunes flowing into the night.

Today's best Sony SRS-XB100 deal

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful mini Bluetooth speaker is available with over $10 discount, and with summer in full swing there’s no better time to buy. The XB100 offers impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the sweetest highs compared to pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck.

Our Sony SRS-XB100 review is clear: if you want a diminutive Bluetooth speaker that can offer a well-rounded listening experience, this is a very solid choice. The speaker delivers 360-degree omnidirectional sound and, despite its pocketable size, can supply very decent deep bass and relatively detailed audio.

Perhaps the best thing about the XB100 is how practical it is. The speaker not only boasts up to 16 hours of playtime, but also has the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it perfect for beach trips or maybe even taking with you into the bathtub (move over rubber ducky).

If you prefer, Best Buy is also selling the Sony SRS-XB100 for just $49.99 too, so don’t delay… act now and snap it up for less while you still can!

This isn't all though. For those keen to score some more bargains look no further than our Prime Day deals guide, and get the low-down on the best early sales.