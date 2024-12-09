This budget portable speaker is a great gift and it just hit a record-low price

Outdoor speakers aren't just for summer fun. It's also the perfect accessory for an outdoor hike or campsite, or just for around the home, especially when it's as durable and affordable as the latest Wonderboom. And with the gifting season upon us, it's an ideal time to buy as you can get the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 Portable Speaker at Amazon for $59.99 (was $99.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the new Wonderboom, which just came out this summer and we scored 4.5 out of five in our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review. It's a palm-sized portable speaker that comes in multiple colors, and with all of them on offer, you can pick the one that suits your style the most.

Today's best portable speaker deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 just dropped to its lowest price since launch. In that time, it's managed to stand out as one of the best value portable speakers on the market. Its battery life lasts up to 14 hours, enough for a full-day activity like a lengthy hike or day trip. The IP67 rating also protects it for up to 1m underwater for 30 minutes – and from dirt and dust. You can also easily hook it to a bag or belt with the little loop and charge it using the USB-C port.

Like its predecessor the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, the Wonderboom 4 boasts a lightweight, portable build and lengthy battery life for an affordable price. Its battery can last up to 14 hours, perfect for outdoor activities or around the home where you want background music on the go.

The IP67 rating protects it for up to 30 minutes under 1m of water and blocks dirt and dust. That way, it's beach and pool safe. It also comes with a loop for hooking to bags and belts. Thankfully, it replaces the Wonderboom 3's outdated micro-USB port with USB-C.

