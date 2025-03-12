Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars

Sonos is the maker of several of the best soundbars and the best wireless speakers so you never want to miss a chance to score one at a discounted price if you're looking to upgrade your home audio setup. And, as if on cue, there's a big Sonos sale underway on Amazon right now that includes up to $100 off some of our favorite and top-rated tech from the manufacturer.

• See all Sonos deals at Amazon

The deal I'd point out as the best is the Sonos Era 100 for $199 (was $249). That's a return to the lowest-ever price for the latest and greatest wireless Bluetooth speaker from the manufacturer.

The Sonos Era 100 is a significant upgrade over the last-generation model with improved audio quality, more powerful bass, greater connectivity options, and some super-handy voice controls. It was a little pricey for our tastes at launch, but with a $50 discount, it's a much better buy and fully justifies its spot atop our best speaker buyer's guide.

Meanwhile, if you're after a compact and affordable upgrade to your TV speakers, the Sonos Ray is an excellent buy now it's down to $179 (was $279).

This all-in-one solution boasts impressive sound for its size without the need for a subwoofer or extra speakers. It does lack some features and connectivity options found on more premium soundbars, but it still offers a lot for the price.

There's more info on both of these deals and all of the offers in the big Sonos sale at Amazon below where you can check out all of my recommendations based on price and our testing here at TechRadar.

Today's 6 best Sonos deals at Amazon

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 currently sits in the top spot as our favorite wireless speaker here at TechRadar and it's now back to its cheapest price yet. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $359 at Amazon If portability is what you need from a speaker then Amazon also has the Sonos Move 2 down to within $25 of its record-low price in this sale. We awarded this four stars in our Sonos Move 2 review, praising the energic sound and punchy bass. Even though it's designed to be taken on the go, it is quite bulky so not easy to slip into a bag or backpack like most portable speakers, but it beats those cheaper and smaller options when it comes to sound quality and battery life.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Here's a record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Even though it's a smaller speaker it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof. Easily carried around, it’s useful to have things like your favorite tunes and Amazon Alexa support by the pool.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is a quite old now but this discount drops it to just $30 more than its previous record-low price. That's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $179 at Amazon This compact soundbar from Sonos offers an impressive audio upgrade in a small package and is an affordable improvement over basic TV speakers. The Sonos Ray has been slightly cheaper before but this is still a relatively low price if you just want a basic but capable soundbar. As we found in our four-star Sonos Ray review, movie lovers will likely want to spend more to get even more power, but this does the job well for everyday use.

Sonos Arc: was $899.99 now $649 at Amazon The excellent Sonos Arc is down to a record-low price once again on Amazon. It's a sensational soundbar according to our Sonos Arc review with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive and precise sound. At $250 off, now's the time to buy this premium soundbar if you want a high-quality audio performance without the need for extra speakers or a subwoofer.

Some of these current Sonos deals are also available directly from the manufacturer and if you'd prefer to shop there be sure to browse through the latest Sonos promo codes for more ways to save.