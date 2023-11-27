4 Cyber Monday Bose speaker deals still available, from soundbars to Bluetooth boom boxes

Bose is a household name in the audio business, so it's no wonder why we tend to keep an eye out for the brand's products in the best Cyber Monday deals. But putting its headphones aside, we've seen plenty of Bose speakers discounted during this sales season.

One of our favorite Bose Cyber Monday deals is for the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which we rate as the best soundbar for compact Dolby Atmos, making it a perfect buy for anyone in a small space. And while we don't currently rate it among our top Bluetooth speaker picks, the Bose SoundLink Flex is still a great value option, especially with these savings.

We've rounded up these deals as well as a couple more great Bose speaker bargains below, but you'll have to be quick as with Cyber Monday ending soon, we're not sure how long these discounts will be available for.

US deals

UK deals

Best US Cyber Monday Bose speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and big room-filling sound, we thought it was worth four stars then, but now that it's down to its lowest-ever price, we think this is a great Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of.

Bose SoundLink+ II: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker ourselves, but we did rate the first generation of the SoundLink Revolve four stars and gave the larger version of it, the SoundLink Revolve+, four stars too. While the SoundLink Revolve II has a shorter battery life of 13 hours compared to the Revolve+ II's 17 hours, this alongside a carry handle are the only differences between the two, which means you're getting slightly more bang for your buck with this version.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

We highly rated this soundbar in our review, giving it four and a half stars for its ability to deliver impactful, rich Dolby Atmos sound from a compact box. This discounted price is as low as we've ever seen it, and it's a superb saving for an affordable soundbar with real upfiring drivers that 1 take over your living room.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $749 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Bose's original big Dolby Atmos soundbar rival to the Sonos Arc has now been replaced by the Smart Soundbar Ultra, which means that this model from September 2021 has dropped in price dramatically. This is the cheapest it's ever been, making it a serious Cyber Monday bargain if you want to upgrade your TV's sound to a 5.0.2 setup.

Best UK Cyber Monday Bose speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149 now £119 at Currys

When we first reviewed the Bose SoundLink Flex, we said that it was "relatively affordable" but now that it has hit its lowest-ever price, it's even more of a bargain Bluetooth speaker. You're getting a reasonable 12 hours of battery life, extreme portability with its compact lightness and big sound with great rhythms and tempos. All in all, the SoundLink Flex has got a lot going for it, especially with this £30 saving, which brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

Bose SoundLink+ II: was £ 299.95 now £239 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker ourselves, but we did rate the first generation of the SoundLink Revolve four stars and gave the larger version of it, the SoundLink Revolve+, four stars too. While the SoundLink Revolve II has a shorter battery life of 13 hours compared to the Revolve+ II's 17 hours, this alongside a carry handle are the only differences between the two, which means you're getting slightly more bang for your buck with this version.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was £499 now £399 at Argos

We highly rated this soundbar in our review, giving it four and a half stars for its ability to deliver impactful, rich Dolby Atmos sound from a compact box. This discounted price is as low as we've ever seen it, and it's a superb saving for an affordable soundbar with real upfiring drivers that doesn't take over your living room.

Bose Soundbar 500: was £549 now £365.44 at Amazon

This doesn't have Dolby Atmos support, but if you just want a soundbar that's great with both movies and music and you don't need the fancy new tech, it'll serve you very well – especially at this price. This model dropped to a record-low price of £299 earlier in 2023, so it's not the best saving. Though it still marks £179 off, which is a great deal.

More Cyber Monday Bose speaker deals

Looking for more Cyber Monday Bose speaker deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!