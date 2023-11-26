Cyber Monday Bose deals – big savings on earbuds, headphones and soundbars

Black Friday might have been and gone, but don't fret; as those Black Friday deals exit stage left (pursued by a bear), the Cyber Monday deals are on cue to sashay directly downstage and assume their rightful place in the spotlight!

The story so far: there have some incredible discounts on the best Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars over the weekend. And the best bit is, you're not too late; they're still live now!

Not only has Bose recently launched a new soundbar (Smart Ultra), but it also unveiled a new pair of flagship earbuds (the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds) and over-ear headphones (QuietComfort Ultra Headphones). So, older models are seeing some great price cuts as they're being superseded, right? Well yes. But surprisingly, the newest over-ears are discounted too…

From the savings we've seen so far, Cyber Monday is not a time to be hanging about if you're after some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, best noise-cancelling headphones, best Bluetooth speakers or best soundbars from the US household name.

Keep this page bookmarked – we only list the best Cyber Monday Bose deals here. Because we track prices throughout the year (and we review these product for a living) we'll tell you if the deal's worth it too, or if you're money's better spent elsewhere.

Best Cyber Monday Bose deals in the US

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower after Cyber Monday.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These headphones sound just incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance and expansiveness – and they have the strongly noise cancellation we've ever heard too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity and more. They're expensive, but they're worth it – and they were only released in October, so any discount this soon is nice.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was $379 now $259 at Best Buy

They're not new, but they're still great – several members of the TechRadar team use and love these headphones here in 2023. You've got great Bose sound quality, highly adjustable ANC options, and a comfortable fit. This discounted price is also the lowest we've ever seen them drop to, so if you've been considering picking up a pair then we wouldn't delay.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was $749 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Bose's original big Dolby Atmos soundbar rival to the Sonos Arc has now been replaced by the Smart Soundbar Ultra, which means that this model from September 2021 has dropped in price dramatically. This is the cheapest it's ever been, making it a serious Cyber Monday bargain if you want to upgrade your TV's sound to a 5.0.2 setup.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

We highly rated this soundbar in our review, giving it four and a half stars for its ability to deliver impactful, rich Dolby Atmos sound from a compact box. This discounted price is as low as we've ever seen it, and it's a superb saving for an affordable soundbar with real upfiring drivers that doesn't take over your living room.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build and big room-filling sound, we thought it was worth four stars then but now that it's down to its lowest ever price, we think this is a great Cyber Monday deal to take advantage of.

Best Cyber Monday Bose deals in the UK

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £399 at Amazon

These headphones offer simply fantastic sound, cramming in more detail, dynamic range and energy than we've ever heard from Bose, along with the company's best-ever noise cancellation. They're high-priced, but they feel and sound premium, and come with great extra features, including spatial audio. They only came out in October, so while this isn't a huge discount, any price cut is good!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349.95 now £279 at Amazon

These just came out, so a more than £70 drop is nice if you're excited to pick them up! We have them in for testing now, and will give you our full verdict later, but we can tell you right now that the noise cancellation is very impressive, as you'd hope for from Bose, which has been known to offer the best in class for ANC.

Bose QuietComfort 45 SE: was £249 now £189 at Currys

These headphones are effectively identical to the standard Bose QuietComfort 45 model, which we rated highly after testing, but they come with a soft case instead of a hard case. The slightly more premium accessory makes them very good headphones, especially for this price, though this 'SE' version has been £10 cheaper in the past, so you may want to consider waiting. (The cheapest that the regular QC45 headphones have ever been is £189.)

Bose Soundbar 500: was £549 now £369.95 at Amazon

This doesn't have Dolby Atmos support, but if you just want a soundbar that's great with both movies and music and you don't need the fancy new tech, it'll serve you very well – especially at this price. This model dropped to a record-low price of £299 earlier in 2023, so it's not the best saving. Though it still marks £179 off, which is a great deal.

Bose SoundLink+ II: was £ 299.95 now £249 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed this Bluetooth speaker ourselves, but we did rate the first generation of the SoundLink Revolve four stars and gave the larger version of it, the SoundLink Revolve+, four stars too. While the SoundLink Revolve II has a shorter battery life of 13 hours compared to the Revolve+ II's 17 hours, this alongside a carry handle are the only differences between the two, which means you're getting slightly more bang for your buck with this version.