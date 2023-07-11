34% off JBL Flip 6 is the only Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal worth your time

I test audio kit for a living (have done for years) and I know that huge sales events such as Amazon Prime Day can sometimes feel like a false economy – save money on a product you wouldn't buy at full price? No, you're all right, cheers.

This deal is not one of those. Why? Because the JBL Flip 6 is an excellent Bluetooth speaker even at full price – in fact, it's sitting pretty in our best Bluetooth speakers roundup as the best mid-range model we've tested.

And now, it's reduced by a whopping 34% at Amazon, meaning its RRP of £129 has been slashed to just £85.99 at Amazon!

The only Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal worth buying

JBL Flip 6: was £129 now £85.99 at Amazon

If you've read our JBL Flip 6 review, you'll already know that we're big fans of this portable speaker. In fact, we rate is as the best mid-range option out there – and with it discounted even further, its value has just got even better. It is only recently that the Flip 6 has seen discounts as good as this, with the speaker being marked down to £89.99 in June – so this 34% saving is £4 cheaper than we've ever seen it!

Considering this is the sixth iteration of JBL's Award-winning Flip speaker, you might think the company would add a mic for speakerphone duties, chuck in a charge-out port for juicing up your device, or increase the battery life this time around. But no –

and I don't care, because JBL’s focus here has long been on two crucial elements: portability and sound quality. And here, you cannot beat this speaker. For sound-per-pound value, it's been top dog since its release in December 2021.

Other details? Of course. The Flip 6 supports Bluetooth 5.1 (rather than 4.2 in the older-gen. model), a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating (updated from the waterproof-only IPX7 Flip 5) and a reworked driver configuration to boast even better sound quality.

Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 6 is still ‘just’ a Bluetooth speaker, though (if you want it to charge your phone, look to the JBL Charge 5, but you'll have to pay a fair bit more) and I love mine. It's smaller than a wine bottle but sounds clear, agile and far bigger than its bijou dimensions suggest, without distorting or bloating at higher volumes.

I wish I'd got mine for this price – but then, Amazon Prime Day is like that.