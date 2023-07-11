34% off JBL Flip 6 is the only Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal worth your time
Amazon just won Prime Day and Bluetooth portable speakers
I test audio kit for a living (have done for years) and I know that huge sales events such as Amazon Prime Day can sometimes feel like a false economy – save money on a product you wouldn't buy at full price? No, you're all right, cheers.
This deal is not one of those. Why? Because the JBL Flip 6 is an excellent Bluetooth speaker even at full price – in fact, it's sitting pretty in our best Bluetooth speakers roundup as the best mid-range model we've tested.
And now, it's reduced by a whopping 34% at Amazon, meaning its RRP of £129 has been slashed to just £85.99 at Amazon!
The only Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal worth buying
JBL Flip 6:
was £129 now £85.99 at Amazon
If you've read our JBL Flip 6 review, you'll already know that we're big fans of this portable speaker. In fact, we rate is as the best mid-range option out there – and with it discounted even further, its value has just got even better. It is only recently that the Flip 6 has seen discounts as good as this, with the speaker being marked down to £89.99 in June – so this 34% saving is £4 cheaper than we've ever seen it!
Considering this is the sixth iteration of JBL's Award-winning Flip speaker, you might think the company would add a mic for speakerphone duties, chuck in a charge-out port for juicing up your device, or increase the battery life this time around. But no –
and I don't care, because JBL’s focus here has long been on two crucial elements: portability and sound quality. And here, you cannot beat this speaker. For sound-per-pound value, it's been top dog since its release in December 2021.
Other details? Of course. The Flip 6 supports Bluetooth 5.1 (rather than 4.2 in the older-gen. model), a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating (updated from the waterproof-only IPX7 Flip 5) and a reworked driver configuration to boast even better sound quality.
Like its predecessor, the JBL Flip 6 is still ‘just’ a Bluetooth speaker, though (if you want it to charge your phone, look to the JBL Charge 5, but you'll have to pay a fair bit more) and I love mine. It's smaller than a wine bottle but sounds clear, agile and far bigger than its bijou dimensions suggest, without distorting or bloating at higher volumes.
I wish I'd got mine for this price – but then, Amazon Prime Day is like that.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow