Lady Gaga’s Spotify press conference is being live streamed today – here’s where you can watch Spotify’s big step forward in fan inclusion

No journalists, just Little Monsters everywhere

The Little Monsters Press Conference will be live streamed on Spotify's social media channels on March 6. (Image credit: YouTube / Apple Music)

The return of pop icon Lady Gaga is imminent, and Spotify is hosting an exciting event in collaboration with the artist herself – and they’re getting the fans involved. To mark the release of Gaga’s new album Mayhem, which comes out on March 7, Spotify is hosting a live press conference with her, marking a first-of-its-kind event for the streaming platform. There’s just one catch: Gaga won’t be taking questions from journalists – just the fans.

You heard me right. For once Spotify is thinking beyond its general scope of subscribers and is paying attention to specific fan bases, and you can bet that I’ll be tuning into its fan-run press conference titled the 'Little Monsters Press Conference'. When Gaga took to Spotify’s social media accounts on February 21 to announce the event (see below), she said: “I want you to ask me every burning desire of a question [you] have,” so by the sounds of it, nothing is off limits at this Spotify-exclusive press conference.

For most Spotify subscribers, this news won’t be as exciting as its long-awaited Spotify HiFi tier – but in spite of that absence, Gaga’s press conference with the music streaming service marks one of the first major fan-centric events at Spotify, which is a pretty exciting step towards fan inclusion if you ask me. Spotify has nailed it with its social features and personal interactional functions, but has yet to really make space for fan bases to thrive. Until now.

The burning questions are: 'How do I stream Lady Gaga’s Spotify press conference?' and 'What can I expect from this unprecedented event from Spotify?'. Luckily, you’ve found the right person to tell you everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Spotify Presents: Little Monsters Press Conference?

The press conference will be taking place today (March 6) and will be live streamed on Spotify's TikTok and Instagram pages, as well as the Spotify YouTube channel. The event starts at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, meaning 11pm for UK fans - a late start, but one that's worth staying up to catch.

If you find yourself in a location where Spotify's channels may be blocked or unavailable, it's worth seeking out your options so that you don't miss out on the fan event, or you want to stream it securely. We recommend using NordVPN.

What can I expect from Spotify Presents: Little Monsters Press Conference?

Well, since it's a first-of-its-kind event for Spotify, it's difficult to guess exactly what will be discussed and what will occur during the livestream. However, given Gaga's encouragement to fans in her social media announcement, the event could take an unexpected direction and invite queries outside of the expected music and streaming-related questions.

Since it's been nearly five years since Gaga's last solo studio album Chromatica (2020) – sorry, I'm not counting her passion project Harlequin (2024) – I'd imagine that a lot of the questions will get to the nitty gritty of the next project's inspiration and roots, and possibly what comes next once it drops on March 7.

