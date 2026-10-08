Magico's new speakers look like they were designed by NASA and cost more than a holiday cottage... and I want them

Magico completely reworks its A3 floorstanding speaker

The new model brings refined design and all-new drive units

Oh, and it costs the amount of a small holiday home

Californian audio brand Magico has impressed us a lot in the past with its expensive but amazing-sounding speakers. We loved the company's $560k Magico M7 and its $200k Magico S7, and now it has something that's (relatively) affordable (but still quite expensive).

Meet the Magico A3 2027 which, as the name suggests, is a reimagined version of an existing speaker. The original A3 released in 2017, and the upgraded model makes changes to basically every part of the speaker.

When I called these "affordable", I was speaking relatively: they are set to go for $25,000 / £28,998 (about AU$60,000) per pair. Thanks to my idle Rightmove searches in the Cairngorms (a mountainous range in Scotland), I know for a fact that the UK price would cover a small holiday home, so it's still a huge cost for most of us.

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But that's the floor-stander thing, isn't it? They're never especially cheap, and these really are only for people to whom money is no object.

I get a strange Magico

The Magico A3 2027 has a 28mm tweeter, 5-inch midrange driver and dual 7-inch woofers, in a total overhaul of the previous model's audio set-up. The latter three speakers use aluminum-honeycomb cores.

It's not just the drive units which are new, and it sounds like the biggest overhauls came to the design. And I'm not just talking about that space-age cuboid look , with rounded corners and a soft elegance.

I'm talking about the architecture. Magico has used Constrained-Layer Dampening, along with smart brace and bolt placement, to create a quiet structure that avoids unwanted resonance. The drivers also come with motor systems to stabilize them, avoiding distortion in music.

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Lots of these systems come from the brand's pricier M9, so you're getting refined hi-fi intelligence for a (relatively) low price.

I think I'd still choose the holiday cottage if I had that kind of money (just), but if you don't want a small cabin in the mountains, the Magic A3 2027 could be the next best thing.

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