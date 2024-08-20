Level up your workout with this incredible Beats earbuds deal

Amazon's back-to-school deals are here, and if you're on the lookout for some great wireless earbuds for gym workouts, runs, or any kind of sporting activity, we've got you covered. That's because the Beats Powerbeats Pro are just £189 at Amazon (was £269.95) – that's a massive saving of more than £80.

This offer applies to all of the Beats Powerbeats Pro color variants. As a result, you can land 30% off the Black, Ivory or – my personal favorite – Navy model today. However, you'll have to act fast as this is a limited time deal, meaning it could end very soon, so don't miss out!

The Beats Powerbeats Pro have almost everything you'd want from some workout-ready wireless earbuds. They fit beautifully well, have a solid battery life, and best of all, sound fantastic. Not only that, but they offer super-effective hands free control so that you won't have to fumble around to adjust volume, skip songs or take calls. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up the Beats Powerbeats Pro at this ultra-low price while you still can!

Today's best Beats Powerbeats Pro deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £189 at Amazon

Admittedly, the Beats Powerbeats Pro had been a tad expensive before, but at 30% off, they score pretty nicely in the value department. These are perfect if you have an iPhone, as they support Apple's Spatial Audio, providing a more three dimensional soundstage. But Android users, fear not – the Powerbeats Pro are compatible with your devices too and will still deliver a clean, energetic sound profile.

In our Beats Powerbeats Pro review, we loved these wireless earbuds for their satisfying bass levels, ease-of-use and Siri voice support. On top of that, they're IPX4 water resistant, meaning they're well protected against sweat and even light rain.

Bearing this in mind, it will be of little surprise that we named the Powerbeats Pro the Best Running Headphones for Endurance in our guide to the best running headphones. Something that really elevates them here is the inclusion of a micro-laser barometric venting hole in the front chamber that, according to Apple, reduces pressure in the ear for added comfort, as well as improving bass response.

This isn't the only bargain available right now though, and we've picked out a whole load more unmissable back-to-school deals, so why not take a peek at our roundup of the best offers? If its earbuds you're after in particular though, you can also assess some neat alternatives in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Otherwise, check out a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.