Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition hit new low price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We’re still 10 days away from the official Black Friday sales date, but Amazon has given a two finger salute to that and set its sale live today, November 19. As expected, the Amazon AU Black Friday sale is already throwing up some sensational bargains, including the Special Edition of Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones at their lowest ever price.

Discounted to AU$335 already, Amazon has added the option to apply an extra AU$40 coupon saving, bringing the excellent noise cancelling headphones down to AU$295. We have seen other colours drop slightly lower in the past, but the Special Edition, in our opinion, is undoubtedly the best looking pair and the one we recommend the most.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition: was AU $624.95 now AU $295 at Amazon AU Save AU$329.95

Smashing their previous lowest price of AU$385 by some margin, there has never been a better time to grab Sennheiser's five-star over-ear headphones. They tick every box imaginable: comfortable, effective ANC, beautiful, engaging sound and a stellar 60-hour battery life. With this monster discount on top, it comfortably makes them the premium pair to pick up compared to other big-hitters from Sony and Bose.

Elsewhere on its enviable spec sheet is support for aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, enabling you to stream higher-quality audio if your source device and music streaming service of choice are compatible. We also love their ‘Sound Zones’ feature, which lets you create custom sound profiles for different locations within the companion app, automatically activating or deactivating whenever you enter or leave a specified zone.

We could speak at length about how good they are until the end of time. The only slight negative thing we could say about them in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review was that they were a little boring when it comes to looks, but we were using the black pair and still stand by our comment. It’s for this reason that we reckon the Special Edition Black Copper model is the one to get, as the added detailing gives them an aesthetic spruce up, making them a more attractive beast in the process.

If the Special Edition model isn’t for you, however, you can grab the Graphite or Pride Edition versions for AU$315, thanks to an extra AU$30 coupon saving on their current AU$345 list price.