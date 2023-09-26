Quick! Sony’s latest flagship wireless earbuds hit their lowest Aussie price
This limited time deal saves you 15%
The latest iteration of Sony’s true wireless earbuds – the WF-1000XM5 – were one of the most eagerly anticipated product launches in recent memory. And now, barely two months old, they’re already on the receiving end of a tasty 15% discount that sees their price drop to a) something more affordable and b) the lowest we’ve seen in Australia.
Coming courtesy of The Good Guys as part of the retailer’s Big Deal Days sale – not to be confused with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days – you can currently save 15% on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds.
Today’s best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal
Was:
AU$419
Now: AU$356.15 at The Good Guys (save AU$62.85 with code FINALS15)
Overview: The Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless headphones had insanely big shoes to fill, as the XM4 predecessor model maintained a spot in our list of the best headphones from the time they first became available. Fortunately, Sony has made improvements to the latest model, especially where audio performance is concerned. The ANC performance isn’t quite best in class, but a smaller, lighter design makes them more appealing to a wider audience.
Key features: 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme upscaling, IPX4 water resistance.
Launched: July 2023
Price history: The Sony WF-1000XM5 launched at a steep AU$499 in Australia, although we did quickly see this drop to a permanent AU$419. Since this price drop, however, we’ve seen few to no discounts on Sony’s flagship in-ear headphones, making this deal from The Good Guys one well worth considering.
Price comparison: Amazon: AU$419 | JB Hi-Fi: AU$419
Reviews consensus: Many reviewers were in agreement that the Sony WF-1000XM5 couldn’t quite match the ANC performance of the supremely talented Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, but in virtually all other areas, they’re hard to fault. The sound delivered to your ears is some of the best we’ve heard in the premium in-ear headphones space, with our reviewer at TechRadar claiming, “If you’re all about that bass but you want earbuds rather than cans, the WF-1000XM5 should be on your list.”
It’s not just bass that the XM5 laps up either, as it’s also capable of serving up an “agile, meaty, enthusiastic performance.”
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★1/2 | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want some of the best wireless headphones currently available: The Sony WF-1000XM5 is a terrific performer across the board. While ANC performance isn’t class-leading, it’s still incredibly capable. There is also a heap of customisation options within the companion app, that allow you to tinker and change a number of settings to your personal preferences.
Don’t buy it if: You have large ears: Sony has shrunk the WF-1000XM5 down a fair amount compared to its predecessor, so those with larger ears may find them fiddly to insert and take out. Their glossy exterior doesn’t always help when trying to grab hold of them, either.
