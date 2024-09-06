It's only a month old, but the sequel to our favourite budget ANC headphones already has a 30% discount

1MORE’s follow-up to our favourite pair of budget noise-cancelling headphones – the Sonoflow Pro HQ51 – was only announced last month, but they’re already eligible for a hefty 30% discount at Amazon thanks to some coupons, bringing the price down to a rather affordable AU$91.

The 1MORE Sonoflow Pro HQ51 are so new, we haven’t had a chance to review them yet, but 1MORE is touting some upgrades to the internals that should see the new pair comfortably compete to be among the best noise-cancelling headphones. Those claimed upgrades include improved audio by the way of new 40mm diamond-like carbon drivers, along with support for the hi-res LDAC codec, which also features in the stellar Sony WH-1000XM5.

Battery life also sees an improvement, jumping from the already excellent 50 hours of the 1MORE Sonoflow, to an exemplary 65 hours with ANC on and 100 hours with it off – that’s more than the Cambridge Audio Melomania P100, which we said had “epic” battery life in our review.

1MORE Sonoflow Pro HQ51 | AU$129.99 AU$90.99 at Amazon (save AU$39) Thanks to a couple of redeemable coupons on the Amazon listing page, knocking 10% and an additional 20% off, the brand-new 1MORE Sonoflow Pro HQ51 noise-cancelling headphones drop to an especially affordable price. Promising several upgrades over the non-Pro Sonoflow – our favourite pair of budget ANC headphones – we’re confident they will be a top performer.

Also new for the Pro model is a claim of improved noise cancellation, with 1MORE promising its “QuietMax dual hybrid” technology can block out external noise by up to 42dB – that’s more than the iconic Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the recently-released Dyson OnTrac. We of course haven’t had a chance to test out these claims just yet, but we were thoroughly impressed with the performance of their predecessor, saying in our 1MORE Sonoflow review that “most ambient sounds and lots of standard low frequency noises are drowned out completely,” so have high hopes for the Pro model.

The 1MORE Sonoflow Pro HQ51 also support the Bluetooth 5.4 codec, multipoint connectivity to two devices and they come complete with a travel case and 3.5mm cable for wired listening. We expect to have a full review of the 1MORE Sonoflow Pro headphones in the near future, but in the meantime, to get the deal price here, you should see two separate coupons on the Amazon listing. Simply say yes to both, and apply the second coupon at checkout, and you’ll receive a AU$39 saving.