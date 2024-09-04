Soundcore's most premium wireless headphones ever are also its coolest-looking and most portable

Anker's Soundcore Space One headphones were a big hit when they launched in 2023, delivering a bargain alternative to Beats headphones with built-in ANC for a very low price. And now there's a new model, the Space One Pro. The brand says that these are its most premium headphones ever, and while they're a little more expensive than their predecessors, they're smartly designed and have an impressive specification to rival the best noise cancelling headphones.

The previous Soundcore Space One headphones were $100 / £100. These new Soundcore Space One Pro are $199 / £149 (about AU$290), so they're stepping closer to the likes of the Sony ULT Wear Headphones or the Sennheiser Accentum Plus. There's also a carrying case but that costs extra: $34.99 / £29.99. However, if you're an early buyer before 26 September, you'll get the case for free.

Here's what's new.

(Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore Space One Pro headphones: key features

The most obvious new feature is what Soundcore calls FlexiCurve, a structure that enables you to fold the headphones into a donut-shaped form and which reduces their overall size by 50%. That's achieved through a new multi-segment headband and a three-joint rotator base. We love a good set of folding cans, and it's one of the features we look for when rating the best travel headphones.

The noise canceling here comes via six microphones including four feed-forward mics, and the drivers are 40mm in size. Battery life is a claimed 40 hours with ANC on and 60 hours with ANC switched off, and quick charging gives you up to eight hours of play time from a five-minute charge.

There are two models, which you can see in the image at the top of the page: jet black and cream white. Both models will go on sale in the US and the UK from 5 September – we don't have any information about an Australian launch yet.

We've already had a chance to extensively test these headphones, and you can read our full Anker Soundcore Space One Pro review for more, but we praised their "rich, well-weighted all-round sound" and noise cancellation that's "a cut above" more mid-range headphones. We also found that the comfort level "doesn’t get much better" than these. However, we found the build quality to be a little disappointing, and in the US especially, the launch price is dangerously close to the price you can regularly get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for these days, which remain excellent headphones still.

We gave them a high rating though, and they're definitely worth checking out if you want a pair of the best wireless headphones that aren't hideously expensive.