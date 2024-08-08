Apple's best-sounding headphones just crashed to a record-low price at Amazon

Apple's luxurious (and pricey) AirPods Max just got more affordable, thanks to a rare discount at Amazon. You can now get Apple's AirPods Max on sale for $399.99, which is a whopping $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The AirPods Max are Apple's best-sounding headphones and feature an over-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line. The headphones include a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort. The AirPods also pack Active Noise Cancellation and Apple's powerful H1 Chip, which results in an enhanced audio experience and an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Max deal: lowest price ever

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399.99, a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.

Keep in mind that Amazon's discount on the AirPods Max is a record-low price that we've only seen once before during Prime Day. I've also listed more of today's best AirPods deals from Amazon below, which include price cuts on Apple's AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, and the AirPods Pro 2.

More of today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $79.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $10 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139 at Amazon

Amazon also has the AirPods 3 on sale for $139 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price we saw during Prime Day. If you want the spatial audio tech and short-tipped design of the AirPods Pro but without the in-ear fit, these will work nicely for you. And, of course, they've got fast pairing, Find My support, auto-switching between Apple devices, audio sharing, and all the usual AirPods smarts.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for $189.99. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.