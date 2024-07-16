Wait, what? Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise-cancelling earbuds just dropped to a record-low price for Prime Day

Thought Prime Day couldn't get any better? We did too. We also thought Bose's newest noise-canceling earbuds couldn't get cheaper – but in some regions, they just did.

Happily, in the US you can now buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon for just $229 (was $299), in all colorways! But if you live across the pond, you also get a great deal: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are now just £219 (was £299.95), both at Amazon!

As Amazon Prime Day headphone deals go, it's a stunner – but see our more general Amazon Prime Day coverage also (or if Bose buds just aren't your bag, maybe).

To clarify the strength of this deal: in the US, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, by a whole $10. The previous record low was $239, a price that landed just over a month ago, briefly, so this 23% saving (or $70 off) is a big deal for Prime Day. (Big. Huge!)

In the UK, the £219 sale price is equal to the lowest they've ever been and means they're now 27% off – or that £80 stays in your wallet. Bargain!

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Prime Day deal – US

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are at their lowest price yet for Prime Day – hurrah! The star of these latest September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, now at their lowest ever price!

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Prime Day deal – UK

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet for Prime Day in the UK! The star here is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-canceling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long it'll last!

I tested this model, and my Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review details the Ultra's excellent head-tracked spatial audio and lossless audio support. That's the chief upgrade over the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 – but make no mistake, the noise cancellation is still the best in the business.

The ace up the Bose QCUE's sleeve (and the reason for that Ultra moniker) is the new Immersive Audio technology. Think truly device-agnostic, head-turning, eyebrow-raising, laughter-inducing delight; sonic articles within tracks will present themselves either all around you or slightly in front of your forehead, depending on which 'Mode' you've selected.

A little lesson on the Bose Modes tab then, (these are perhaps the only confusing aspect of an otherwise intuitive companion app): if you select 'Quiet' under the Modes menu, you get maximum ANC – but Immersive Audio will deactivate. Same with 'Aware', which is a shame because this little setup can do so (so) much more. The 'Immersion' mode sets ANC to its max and also applies immersive audio in the Motion setting – so, that three-dimensional presentation will move with you as you turn your head, rather than using your source device as a focal point.

But my preferred Mode by far is called (perhaps oddly, reader) 'Work', because here you get a ten-increment ANC slider as well as the option to have Immersive Audio either Still (fixed), Off, or in Motion (moving with you). My advice? Deploy 'Work', set Immersive Audio to 'Still' and I guarantee you'll think you're not wearing in-ear headphones. You'll also realize your laptop just got much better at streaming music.

Downsides? There's no multi-point connectivity and no wireless charging. But if you can deal with these shortfalls, this is one excellent immersive deal from a huge name in noise-cancelling headphones.

