The highly underrated Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds drop to a record-low price

Looking for one of the best headphone deals around at the moment? Look no further than the Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $114 (was $159). This is the flagship option from the much-loved but little-known tech brand, Nothing, which we think should be on your radar if you're looking for quality and affordable buds.

This deal is for the black version, although the white alternative is also discounted down to $115. Don't ask me why it's a dollar more expensive, but the option is there if you prefer that color. These earbuds don't drop in price very often so if you like the look of them, now's the time to buy.

Today’s best Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds deal

Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds: was $159 now $114 at Amazon These flagship earbuds from Nothing deliver exceptional bass levels and powerful active noise-cancelling. That means they producea sound that competes with the best from Apple and Sony. The neat 11mm drivers offer wireless sound, 40.5 hours of playtime, and six microphones for calls. Get next-level sound and incredible performance for less with this deal from Amazon.

Our Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds review says it all: "the Nothing Ear present a near-perfect package with thumping bass, fantastic noise cancellation, a lightweight design that fits snugly in the ear and a range of handy extra features that you don’t always find in earbuds at this price".

One of the most impressive and little-seen features in earbuds is the ChatGPT integration, which will enable you to ask anything you want and receive AI-powered answers on the go. This feature is also available on the alternative Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds.

If you're not a fan of this type of design ethos, then have a look at the latest AirPods deals around right now. Or, if you'd prefer an over-ear solution, check out the best Bose headphone deals.