The Beats Studio Buds Plus are back down to a record-low price at Amazon

Ahead of the main Black Friday deals, there are some excellent discounts for anyone who simply can’t wait to buy. For instance, today, you can buy the Beats Studio Buds Plus at Amazon for $129.99 (was $169.95) – a 24% saving off the regular price. This is the lowest-ever price for the popular and good-quality earbuds, so now is a good time to give them a shot.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus have dipped this low in the past. Curiously, a lot of the time, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are either discounted to $129.99 or they’re available at the full price. There’s rarely any in-between discount here. While you won’t see the Beats Studio Buds Plus in our ranking of the best earbuds, they’re still worth checking out with key features at an affordable price, such as active noise cancellation to keep you happy while you work out.

Today’s best Beats earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $129.99 at Amazon

As with most Beats audio tech, the Beats Studio Buds Plus look good and offer a bass-heavy experience. You get rich and immersive sound supported by active noise cancellation which blocks out unwelcome sounds around you. There’s also one-touch pairing and the earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tips to help you get the right fit. These are the capable and affordable earbuds to throw in your gym bag or take on a long run.

In our four-star Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we admired the stunning design and the “firm yet comfortable fit”. The earbuds also boast “great battery life” and are “relatively feature-packed”. The thing that stops these from getting the full five stars is that the noise cancellation is fairly average and, frustratingly, so is the sound. Those are flaws that are more noticeable at the higher price tag but worth acknowledging even discounted.

While you won’t be scoring some of the best wireless earbuds here, you still get “effective noise cancellation” if not the kind to rival the best noise-cancelling earbuds. In our review, they “[managed] to block out much of the noise in a relatively loud gym environment” with these earbuds clearly best suited to an active day.

These are the earbuds if you just want something simple and stress-free and you're not too worried about high-end audio.

If you need better quality sound, there are other headphone deals around. We’re looking ahead at Black Friday earbuds deals with things looking pretty promising on the discount front soon.