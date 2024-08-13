Sony's best budget noise-cancelling earbuds are down to a great low price

Sony's supreme sound doesn't come cheap. That said, the Sony WF-C700N earbuds are one of the better budget earbuds you can get without paying top dollar. You can buy the Sony WF-C700N Earbuds at Best Buy for $99.99 (was $119.99).

This is close to the lowest price we've seen for the Sony WF-C700N in recent history, which makes it a great time to buy if you've got an eye on some new earbuds that offer impressive performance for the cost. It's definitely one of the highlights of the back-to-school sales we've seen so far.

Today's best Sony wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WF-C700N are not necessarily cheap but are incredibly cost-effective. These earbuds support high-quality audio through features like Sony 360 Reality Audio and Sony Headphones Connect. Plus, they offer up to 15 hours of battery life and water resistance. On top of its return to a record-low price, Best Buy is currently bundling the earbuds with a 4-Month SiriusXM All Access (App Only) Subscription. This is one of the best times of the year to buy.

We called these buds the most detailed, immersive audio you could find at its level in our Sony WF-C700N review. Its comfortable, secure fit and 360 Reality Audio support also stood out. The fact that these tiny noise-cancelling buds can shield you from background sounds and keep you clued into your environment almost as well as higher-priced competition is something to be celebrated.

On top of its audio, quality-of-life features like lengthy battery life and water resistance add to the Sony WF-C700N's list of strengths. Note: It offers up to 15 hours of battery life and quick charging support that can give you one hour of playback with a 10-minute charge.

For more earbud recommendations, see our list of best noise-cancelling earbuds for all budgets and related best wireless earbuds article. We also have a comparison piece between the Sony WF-C700N vs Nothing Ear (a) – a rival earbud that's arguably just as good.