Last call: get a free $30 case with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 at Best Buy

After a short delay, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will finally be available for pickup starting August 23. Some retailers like Best Buy even have freebies to celebrate the newest Galaxy Buds' launch. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro with a free case at Best Buy for $179.99 or $249.99 respectively.

That's the standard price for the latest wireless earbuds from Samsung. However, this listing is worth noting because of the additional Click Case. In its Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview, TechRadar notes that those who pre-order the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro before July 23 (still available on July 24 for select time zones) will get the free Click Case as a bonus. Think of it as a $30 discount. You can also trade in your old earphones like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to save even more money.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with free case: starting from $179 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will launch on August 23, 2024. Before that, Samsung is offering a free Click Case for pre-orders before July 23 (or July 24 in select time zones). The Click Case is a clear outer shell that carries the Galaxy Buds and cradle inside. It isn't the same as the rechargeable cradle itself. That said, you've got to act fast if you want the 2-in-1 deal with this $29.99 value case.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro come with a rechargeable cradle for holding the earbuds. The Click Case is a separate clear, protective shell meant for holding the cradle inside. It can clip onto your bag using the attached carabiner, adding utility to the already conveniently compact cradle.

You can read more about how the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro improve on their predecessors' designs in our detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro overview.

