Labor Day AirPods Pro 2 deal: get flagship Apple-immersive sound for less – quick!

You don't need to be a gadgets expert to know that one of the most sought-after deals in the Labor Day sales is going to be Apple's excellent flagship AirPods Pro 2. And as luck would have it, they are indeed on sale for Labor Day! Right now at Amazon, you can pick up your shiny ice-white pair for just $189.99 (regularly $249.99) – a 24% saving!

Yes, the deal is still available today after Labor Day weekend, but because today is the big day, we don't know how long it'll last, so our advice is: if you've thought about upgrading your listening gear all weekend, don't wait much longer.

The AirPods Pro 2 are a superb choice for a top-tier set of earbuds, combining some very good sound quality with some of the best ANC tech you'll find on earbuds and immersive, head-tracked Spatial Audio if you've got an iOS device. Also, the transparency mode works beautifully – another perk that can prove extremely handy during the working day.

The best Labor Day AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Labor Day sales have the earbuds for 24% off. It's a shade off the lowest we've ever seen them (they briefly dipped to $168.99, in July of this year during Amazon's Prime Day deals) but it's still a great deal at $60 off the MSRP, netting you get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

A big (big. Huge!) reason to recommend the AirPods Pro 2 is their flawless pairing with other iOS devices – basically, they 'just work' without fuss, seamlessly syncing with your Apple account across all compatible devices (iPhone, iPad or MacBook). If you've yet to experience it, it's really something.

Included with the AirPods 2 is the earbuds' excellent USB-C compatible charging case. This pocketable little nest only boosts the battery life of the buds up to 30 hours in total, but also includes a useful beeper to help you locate your case when lost.

Any flies in the ointment? Well, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Apple's incoming 'It's Glowtime' event, happening on September 9, during which we may see some new AirPods – possibly even the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, AirPods Lite or AirPods Max 2. Nothing concrete, of course, but that could happen. To reiterate, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent set of earbuds and emphatically some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around. We just don't want you to feel disappointed if they're superseded soon after your purchase.

More excellent Labor Day deals to check out