If you didn't buy AirPods Pro 2 you failed Cyber Monday – and I'm giving you one last chance
The clock is ticking to score cut-price AirPods Pro 2
Are the Cyber Monday deals even happening if the AirPods Pro 2 aren't on sale? Well, I don't think so. But luckily you can score the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon US right now. And over in Britain, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had for £199. These match the lowest prices we've seen on the USB-C-enabled AirPods Pro, so are well worth snapping up – and time is ticking.
I swear by my AirPods Pro as my go-to wireless earbuds for commuting and being in the office, and the AirPods Pro 2 simply improve upon their predecessors and are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we praised these little white earbuds for their great nose cancellation, superb sound, Spatial Audio capabilities, and solid battery life. And now they have a USC-C charging case meaning no more relying on the proprietary Lightning cable.
From my perspective, both generations of AirPods Pro make for a great partner for an iPhone (do check out our roundup of the Cyber Monday iPhone deals, if you're after a new Apple phone). And while there are some great Cyber Monday earbuds deals, I think the US and UK discounts on the AirPods Pro 2 make for some of the most compelling Cyber Monday AirPods deals.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro 2 deal in your region
Honestly, just get this US Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deal already
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was
$249 now $189.99 at Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the newest version of the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
If you didn't get this AirPods Pro 2 deal, did you even do Cyber Monday UK?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was
£229 now £199 at Amazon
The saving might not be as good in the UK but remember, this is the newer USB-C case version and as such, any discount is a bonus. They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. A solid 13% saving.
If you're not sold on the AirPods Pro 2, then take a look at this Bose QuietComfort II Cyber Monday deal for another pair of excellent wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.
Or peruse 6 super-cheap Cyber Monday earbuds and headphones deals that are still live and have been curated by our audio expert Becky Scarrott.
More Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deals
Looking for more Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
