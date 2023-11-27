If you didn't buy AirPods Pro 2 you failed Cyber Monday – and I'm giving you one last chance

Are the Cyber Monday deals even happening if the AirPods Pro 2 aren't on sale? Well, I don't think so. But luckily you can score the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon US right now. And over in Britain, the AirPods Pro 2 can be had for £199. These match the lowest prices we've seen on the USB-C-enabled AirPods Pro, so are well worth snapping up – and time is ticking.

I swear by my AirPods Pro as my go-to wireless earbuds for commuting and being in the office, and the AirPods Pro 2 simply improve upon their predecessors and are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we praised these little white earbuds for their great nose cancellation, superb sound, Spatial Audio capabilities, and solid battery life. And now they have a USC-C charging case meaning no more relying on the proprietary Lightning cable.

From my perspective, both generations of AirPods Pro make for a great partner for an iPhone (do check out our roundup of the Cyber Monday iPhone deals, if you're after a new Apple phone). And while there are some great Cyber Monday earbuds deals, I think the US and UK discounts on the AirPods Pro 2 make for some of the most compelling Cyber Monday AirPods deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro 2 deal in your region

Honestly, just get this US Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deal already

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the newest version of the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

If you didn't get this AirPods Pro 2 deal, did you even do Cyber Monday UK?

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): was £229 now £199 at Amazon

The saving might not be as good in the UK but remember, this is the newer USB-C case version and as such, any discount is a bonus. They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount we've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. A solid 13% saving.

If you're not sold on the AirPods Pro 2, then take a look at this Bose QuietComfort II Cyber Monday deal for another pair of excellent wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Or peruse 6 super-cheap Cyber Monday earbuds and headphones deals that are still live and have been curated by our audio expert Becky Scarrott.

More Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deals

Looking for more Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More US Cyber Monday deals

More Cyber Monday UK deals still live now

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!