Cyber Monday earbud deals: all the best sales on AirPods, Sony, Beats and more

The sales season isn't at all over yet, with early Cyber Monday earbud deals now starting to become available. This time of year is a great opportunity to pick up steep savings on the best earbuds from top brands like Sony, Bose, AirPods, Beats, and more, especially as we've seen plenty of bargains.

A lot of our best-rated earbuds have hit record-low prices, which we've been adding to our best Cyber Monday deals list as we find them, but if you want a complete roundup of everything we've spotted, then keep this page bookmarked for the latest discounts on earbuds like the JLab Go Air Pop, AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 as they become available.

The prices for popular earbuds have fluctuated all year round, which is why we've made sure to include only the best early Cyber Monday earbuds deals here. We'll make sure to point out whether these discounts are actual record lows or if it's just a small price reduction so you can be assured you're getting a bargain. We'll update this page leading up the Cyber Monday, so bookmark this guide for all the later offers.

Best Cyber Monday earbuds deals in the US

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

This $80-off price cut at Walmart sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them. Take note: the case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C version. But if that doesn't bother you (and they're identical in almost every other way), this is the deal to get for Apple users. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.88 now $9.88 at Walmart

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot emphasize enough that also, they aren't half-bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this ridiculous asking fee. For less than two big-chain coffees, you'll get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is so much cheaper than we've ever seen them to date, on any site.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, but whether they last until Cyber Monday is not a certainty so we wouldn't delay.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was $98 now $29 at Walmart

Fancy getting some of the best budget earbuds money can buy for a third of the list price? This deal at Walmart knocks a massive $70 off the excellent Sony WF-C500, a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score when we reviewed them at release. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain when they're going for just $30 – though should note that you've commonly been able to find them for around $50 rather than full price.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal even during Cyber Monday, (30-day free trials are available and we'll link to that below) but if you're prepared to sign up, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89.95 at Amazon

This is the joint cheapest price these buds have ever been – they also hit this price in Amazon's big sale in October. You get AirPods-like features when used with Apple gear, but also loads of features for Android, too. They sound good and the noise cancellation is solid for the price, as we said in our Beats Studio Buds review.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.99 now $159.99 on Best Buy

We are big fans of these headphones as they're great for working out. In fact, we rate them as the best wireless earbuds for sports, giving them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. They're essentially like the AirPods Pro but adapted to be better suited for sports with an IPX4 waterproof rating. This isn't quite the cheapest they've been – they fell to under $150 early in 2023 – but it's the lowest we've seen them so far this sales season.

JBL Live Pro 2 was $149.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

In a loving ode to these earbuds, TR's audio aficionado Becky Scarrott wrote: "For eradicating extraneous chit-chat and low-level constant office irritations, I've not heard better for $150 to date. And you can quote me on that." Only now, that price is down to just $75 – and for clarity, we've only ever seen them dip to $99.95 before today. This is a truly rock-bottom deal on 'buds that only arrived in June 2022. Our advice? If you're looking for noise cancelling earbuds this Cyber Monday, you'll struggle to better them for customisable and effective ANC with all the whistles and bells.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has Apple's AirPods 3 discounted to $139 – a return to their lowest ever price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89.99 at Walmart

This is the cheapest that Apple's buds have ever been, though actually grabbing them isn't easy – they disappear quickly at this price! If you see them at $89.99 (still a very good price) keep your eye on them coming back down – or if you can, pick them up at your local store.

Nothing Ear (2): was $149 now $109 at Nothing

A $40-off saving is a great price for Nothing's striking transparent design, enjoyable (highly personalised) sound and good active noise cancellation, all of which we called out in our review. If want something like AirPods but with their own edge, these are a great buy.

Best Cyber Monday earbuds deals in the UK

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for their lowly asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces and solid music on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various colorways) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £99 now £49.99 at Amazon

No need to be a Prime member to get this deal at Amazon if you live in the UK! Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 50% off their January 2023 RRP! This is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time. Our advice: don't think too long if you've had your eye on a set.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was £90 now £43.69 at Amazon

This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been to our knowledge, though only by a couple of pounds. Still, half price is superb for a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score to when we reviewed them at release. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain at this price. We should be clear, it's been standard to find these for around £50 for a while, rather than the full £90, but this is still a great price.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £219 at Amazon

Sony's latest flagship buds only launched recently, and now they're at their lowest-ever price in this deal. They offer great sound quality, solid active noise cancellation, and great customization and app control, all in a new smaller and lighter design compared to Sony's previous premium buds. You can read our full review here.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Having only launched in October, these 'buds are about as hot off the press as you can get – and although we haven't had a chance to review them properly, on paper there's a lot to love, especially with this huge discount! Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res with LDAC and LHDC support, 8 mics for clear calls, Bluetooth 5.3, fast charging… however you look at it, it's a lot for this money.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was £ 279 now £199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under £200. Actually, as long as the lack of multipoint or wireless charging doesn't bother you (and you don't have tiny ears) you basically can't get better, period.

JLab JBuds Air Pro: was £69 now £29.99 at Currys

JLab always delivers excellent bang for your buck from its earbuds, and here you get useful features such as multi-point pairing and a built-in charging cable (though it's regular USB, not USB-C). This is comfortably the cheapest that these buds have ever been, to our knowledge – better than half price is fantastic for bargain hunters.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: was £219 now £149 at Currys

This is the joint lowest these buds have ever been, which is a fantastic price for some premium earbuds that we gave 4.5 stars to in our review. They're capable of hi-res audio when used with Samsung phones, but they just sound great and offer strong ANC for everyone else. They're also really nicely made, and are comfortable to wear.

Nothing Ear (2): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

This is the first time these cool earbuds have dropped under £100, and that's a great price for their lush transparent design, enjoyable sound and good active noise cancellation, all of which we called out in our review. If want something like AirPods but with their own edge, these are a great buy.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds: was £180 now £119 at Amazon

Exceptionally small, light, comfortable earpieces with a great control app plus a slew of well-implemented on-ear control options. They're not the most dynamic or zealous listen we've ever heard, but for this money the sound is still up there with best-in-class. Although we briefly (very briefly) saw them dip to one penny below £100 in October last year, this 34% off price is still a solid bet from a trusted name in audio – particularly if you have smaller ears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £139 now £69 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back down to a record-low price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. These affordable buds feature active noise cancellation, effortless pairing with your devices and great sound quality for the price. They're a solid alternative to the pricey AirPods if you just want some simple and effective buds and don't mind the in-ear bean-shaped design.