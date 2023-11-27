6 super-cheap Cyber Monday earbuds and headphones deals still live: Sony, JBL, more!

With Cyber Monday deals popping up (and promptly disappearing again) across the big online retailer sites like popcorn, if you just want a deal on cheap earbuds that are still worth the money – a stocking filler or last-minute Advent calendar treat perhaps – it's tough knowing how to spend those precious few final hours of sales shopping.

But don't worry, I've solved it: just scroll down – the best deals still live are all right here!

Some of these Cyber Monday headphones deals are so cheap you'll think you must have read them wrong, but that's why Cyber Monday is unlike any sales event of the year. Think of it as Black Friday Plus.

The best bit here is that there's nothing in this Cyber Monday headphones and earbuds roundup over $99 or £75 – and the products are from known trusted brands.

Right, you've got Cyber Monday shopping to do and I've got other pieces to file. I'm jealous – enjoy!

Today's best cheap Cyber Monday earbuds US deals

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and the tidy $30 saving is not to be sniffed at. Highly recommended.

JBL Live Pro 2 was $149.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

In a loving ode to these earbuds, TR's audio aficionado Becky Scarrott wrote: "For eradicating extraneous chit-chat and low-level constant office irritations, I've not heard better for $150 to date. And you can quote me on that." Only now, that price is down to just $75, meaning they're 50% off – and for clarity, we've only ever seen them dip to $99.95 before today. This is a truly rock-bottom deal on 'buds that only arrived in June 2022. Our advice? If you're looking for noise-canceling earbuds this Cyber Monday, you'll struggle to better them for customizable and effective ANC with all the whistles and bells.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 44% off their MSRP. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal even during Cyber Monday, (30-day free trials are available) but if you're prepared to sign up, this is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time.

AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ XE headphones: was $139 now $98 at Sweetwater

We covered Danish firm AIAIAI's "headphones aimed at DJs" not long after their release in July this year. Yes, squint and they could indeed be mistaken for your beloved Sennheiser HD 25 in low lighting, my turntablist friend. And mixing desk masters often operate under cover of darkness, don't they? So perhaps this is a deal worthy of your attention, especially with this never-seen-'til-now 29% off.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49.95 at Amazon

Looking for cheap but decent-quality active noise cancellation? These on-ear headphones can help you out. This is the joint- cheapest they've ever been. We wouldn't be surprised to see another $10-$15 come off over Cyber Monday because they've now been replaced by a newer version, but equally, we wouldn't look this deal gift horse in the mouth.

JBL Tune 760NC: was $129 now $64.95 at Amazon

The bigger sibling of the 660NC above, these offer a more comfortable over-ear fit, which also helps to improve their active noise cancellation powers and sound quality. This half-price deal matches the cheapest these headphones have ever been, and they're definitely incredible value at under $65.

Today's best cheap Cyber Monday earbuds deals, UK

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-canceling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £99 now £49.99 at Amazon

No need to be a Prime member to get this deal at Amazon if you live in the UK! Excellent 4.5-star review? Check. Noise cancellation? Oh yes. Whacking great saving? Also yes – it's 50% off their January 2023 RRP! This is a top deal on some great earbuds containing hi-res audio codec support and tech to future-proof your listening for quite some time. Our advice: don't think too long if you've had your eye on a set.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact, they're alarmingly good for their lowly asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various color options) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was £90 now £43.69 at Amazon

This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been to our knowledge, though only by a couple of pounds. Still, 51% off is superb for a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score to when we reviewed them at release, no? Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain at this price. We should be clear, it's been standard to find these for around £50 for a while, rather than the full £90, but this is still a great price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £139 now £69 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back down to a record-low price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. These affordable buds feature active noise cancellation, effortless pairing with your devices, and great sound quality for the price. They're a solid alternative to the pricey AirPods if you just want some simple and effective buds and don't mind the in-ear bean-shaped design.

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £34 at Amazon

This massive 42% saving on their February 2023 launch price is the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They've briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it?

