Amazon Music has Delivered its 2024 Spotify Wrapped clone – here’s how to find it

All the best music streaming services have their own alternative to Spotify Wrapped – a rundown of your 2024 music habits that highlights your top song, most-listened to artist, and your favorite podcast - and Amazon Music’s roundup has just been delivered.

Named for the package deliveries Amazon’s store is best known for, Amazon Music Delivered 2024 is your personalized 2024 recap that’ll highlight your music listening habits through Amazon Music. It’ll show off the usual top artists, songs, and podcasts, as well as any hidden gems you’ve discovered this year. If you used the voice assistant, you can also see the top request you've made with Alexa - so you can be proud, or a little ashamed, at how many times you asked the AI to replay Hot To Go.

In its Delivered announcement Amazon has also said that “select Amazon Music listeners with Alexa-enabled devices may receive an exclusive, special message from one of their favorite artists of the year”. It doesn’t say how someone qualifies, so we assume it’ll be based on whether Amazon was able to get a special message recorded by your favorite artist. Regardless, if you’re one of these lucky few, your Alexa-enabled device should flash yellow to let you know you have a message waiting.

Your 2024 Delivered | Amazon Music - YouTube Watch On

How to find Amazon Music Delivered

To get your Delivered 2024 package straight to your phone, simply start the Amazon Music app on your iOS or Android device and open up your Library. You should then see a banner that says “2024 Delivered”, which will show your recap when you tap it.

You can also listen to the tracks that soundtracked your year by checking out your "Top Songs 2024" playlist on Amazon Music. Or, you can say “Alexa, play My Top Songs 2024” if you have a compatible smart speaker.

If you want to see the biggest Amazon Music moments of 2024 for everyone, then you can head to the official Delivered 2024 webpage to see the top stats for the globe (or a specific country).

