5 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited ahead of Prime Day sounds real good to us

As is the case when it comes to video streaming, we’re not exactly left wanting with regard to music streaming services. While the market may be dominated by a ubiquitous green logo and a certain fruit-based streamer, Amazon Music Unlimited may be one that’s gone under your radar… but it actually has much to offer – and right now you can score 5 months of the service totally free of charge, but you need to be a new subscriber to avail this offer.

Unlike the recent Amazon Kindle Unlimited deal we spotted, which is exclusive to Prime members, this Amazon Music Unlimited deal is open to anyone and everyone. Once the 5 months comes to an end, the service will automatically renew for AU$12.99p/m (you can of course cancel beforehand and just stick to the 5 months).

Amazon Music Unlimited | 5 months free, then AU$12.99p/m (save AU$51.96) If you’ve yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited, or you want to hear the sonic benefits of high-resolution audio, this 5-month free trial is for you. Amazon’s music library exceeds 100 million tracks and includes spatial audio and CD-quality streaming. There’s seamless integration with Amazon speakers and Alexa, along with a number of third-party brands including Sonos. The actual savings here are four months of subscription fees, or AU$51.96, considering the first month is free for everyone.

Read our full Amazon Music Unlimited review

Amazon Music Unlimited is the retail giant’s premium music streaming service – compared to Prime Music, which is free with a Prime membership – and, as such, offers access to high-resolution audio. That’s more than what Spotify can provide, for example, which doesn’t even stream in CD-quality.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get access to a 100 million-plus strong library of songs, all within an app – available on Android, iOS, PC and Mac – that’s generally easy to use, and you should have no issues finding the latest Taylor Swift album. You’ll also find a growing selection of music available in both Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio spatial audio formats.

And, it’s not just music you’ll find on Amazon Music Unlimited (despite the name), but you’ll also gain access to the largest selection of ad-free podcasts. This deal is available for new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited only, and until July 23, 2024, after which you’ll only be able to sign-up for a one-month free trial.